How to donate in memory of Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's grandfather

The Daboll family has requested that donations in his grandfather’s memory go to the West Seneca West Football Alumni c/o West Senior High, 3330 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Attention: Joe Cantafio.

Kirsten served as the groundskeeper at West Seneca West for nearly 30 years. Kirsten’s death came less than a month after his wife of 68 years, Ruth, passed away Sept. 22. Together, they took Daboll in shortly after he was born and raised him together in their West Seneca home.