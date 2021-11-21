How the time ticked away on Bills at end of first half

The Bills ended up not getting any points on their final possession of the first half when Tyler Bass missed a 57-yard field goal, but there are questions about how Bills coach Sean McDermott managed the time.
Buffalo got the ball on its own 25 after a 27-yard kickoff return from Isaiah McKenzie and had three timeouts remaining.
The Bills' first play from scrimmage was snapped with 1:54 remaining.
Play 1, 1-10-BUF 25 (1:54) – Devin Singletary 14-yard pass from Josh Allen to Bills' 39.
Play 2, 1-10-BUF 39 (1:22) – Bills in no huddle; Allen in shotgun. Dawson Knox 12-yard pass from Allen to Colts' 49.
Play 3, 1-10-IND 49 (:55) – Bills in no huddle; Allen in shotgun. Knox 7-yard pass from Allen to Colts' 42.
The Bills call their first timeout with 48 seconds remaining, meaning they ran three plays in 1:06.
Play 4, 2-3-IND 42 (:48) – Allen in shotgun. Stefon Diggs 6-yard pass from Allen to Colts' 36.
Another 21 seconds run off the clock before the Bills run their fifth play.
Play 5, 1-10-IND 36 (:29) – Bills in no huddle; Allen in shotgun. Allen sacked by Kwity Paye at Colts' 47 for a loss of 11 yards and fumbles. Fumble is recovered by Singletary at the Colts' 48.
Play 6, 2-22-IND 48 (:22) – Incomplete pass to Zack Moss, stopping the clock.
Play 7, 3-22-IND 48 (:17) – Sanders 10-yard pass from Allen to Colts' 38.
The Bills call their second timeout with three seconds remaining.
The Colts then call at timeout with three seconds remaining.
Play 8, 4-12-IND 38 (:03) – Bass 57-yard field goal attempt hits right upright.
In all, the Bills moved 37 yards on seven plays and came away with no points.