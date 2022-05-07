How the draft impacts Bills salary cap, extension candidates

The Buffalo Bills’ rookie class will eat up only about $2 million in salary cap space above what’s already being counted toward the cap this season.

That will leave the Bills about $5 million under the cap heading into training camp, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com.

Bottom line: The Bills are tight against the cap again for the regular season but they will have enough space to do a few contract extensions – if they want to do them.

The three most likely veterans in line for contract extensions, in alphabetical order, are middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox and safety Jordan Poyer.

Now that the NFL draft is over, accurate estimates can be made for the Bills’ rookie contracts. Bills No. 1 pick Kaiir Elam, taken No. 23 overall, will get a deal worth about $15 million over four years, or $3.7 million a year. He will take up about $2.5 million in cap space.

The Bills will have to fit their eight draft picks into $8.7 million in cap space. Buffalo currently is $7.1 million under the cap, according to Spotrac.

Why then do the Bills need only $2 million extra in cap space for the draft picks? The top 51 players count toward the cap until the start of the regular season, when it goes up to the top 53. The Bills already had 67 players under contact before the draft.

Bills LB Terrel Bernard: 'I feel like I have the experience' Bernard is candid that he, like any rookie, has a lot to learn in making the jump to the NFL. He thinks some of that will revolve around how to best utilize his size.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The 51st player on the cap list is fullback Reggie Gilliam, who has a cap figure of $901,667 for this season. Once the draft picks are signed the new 51st most expensive player on the list will be third-round pick Terrel Bernard, who will count about $932,000. That’s very little above what the Bills already were counting toward their cap.

If the Bills give out any contract extensions before the start of the regular season, those probably won’t come at much of an increase on the players’ 2022 cap figures.

Here’s a look at the three veterans most likely to be extended and their market values:

• Edmunds. He’s playing on a fifth-year option contract that will pay him $12.7 million this year. The Bills don’t have to do anything with Edmunds’ contract this year. They could let him play it out and hit free agency in March 2023. If Edmunds has a great year, they could place a franchise tag on him and work on signing him to an extension. It would be expensive, however, because Edmunds then would hold all the leverage in negotiations. The franchise tag for linebackers for this season is $18.7 million, a number the Bills surely wouldn’t want for Edmunds on the 2023 cap. If the Bills gave Edmunds an extension this summer, they could bring his cap figure way down into the $6 million range by spreading out the bonus money.

What would Edmunds command on the open market? Spotrac.com estimates his value at an average of $13.8 million a year, or $55 million over four years. Atlanta’s Deion Jones each got $57 million over four years at the start of 2019. Houston’s Zach Cunningham got $58 million over four years at the start of 2020.

• Knox. The Bills’ tight end had a breakout third season in 2021, tying for the NFL lead in TD catches for tight ends with nine. He caught two more TD passes in the playoff win over the Patriots. Knox was 18th among tight ends with 49 catches. Spotrac.com pegs Knox’s market value at $8.3 million a year.

The Jets just signed C.J. Uzomah at $8 million a year. He’s a seven-year veteran who had 49 catches last year. Logan Thomas got $8 million a year from Washington after making 72 catches. Baltimore gave Pro Bowler Mark Andrews $14 million a year, and he made first-team All-Pro. New England last year gave Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith $12.5 million a year. Henry has had more production than Knox, Smith less.

The Bills gave Taron Johnson a three-year, $8 million-per-year extension last season without increasing his cap figure for 2021. An extension for Knox seems like a deal that has a high likelihood of getting done by the season opener.

• Poyer. He’s entering the last year of a two-year deal that pays him $9.7 million a year, which ranks 14th among NFL safeties. Poyer made first-team All Pro in 2021. He just turned 31. Tyrann Mathieu, who turns 30 next week, just signed for three years and $33 million with New Orleans, according to ESPN. It included $18 million guaranteed. Mathieu is a three-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. The Bills probably could get a shorter-term deal with Poyer, as the Saints did with Mathieu. The challenge will be the details – the amount of guaranteed money and the length of the contract.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.