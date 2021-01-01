How the Bills were rebuilt into AFC East champions

McDermott is the longest-tenured Bills coach since Dick Jauron coached 57 games from 2006-09. Before that, you have to go back to Hall of Famer Marv Levy.

“You have to lay out a plan,” Beane said after receiving a multi-year contract extension last month. “That’s not to say you lay out a three-year plan and you’re going to do every single thing and not change. You’re going to have to make some hard decisions, and quite frankly, unpopular decisions. You have to make them, you have to live with them and get everybody on board.

“If they don’t get on board, it doesn’t make them bad people. It makes them bad fits. We’ve had to do that some along the way. … If you think it’s the right thing, you have to stick with it long term. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be willing to go through bumpy times and take some criticism.”

Or as McDermott puts it, “For any leader, the hardest part of the job is making what are perceived to be unpopular decisions and how lonely leadership at times is. … I always come back to if I’m prayed up and I’ve got the right mindset and that every decision that I make is in the best interest of our time, that when I get up to bat, I’m hopefully going to get a hit more than I strike out.