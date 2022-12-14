 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How the Bills can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15

  • Updated
  • 0
McDermott looks for a call

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott looks for a call in the fourth quarter Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Bills can clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 under four different scenarios. 

Buffalo hosts the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. 

Other games that impact the Bills' scenarios: The Jets visit Detroit (1 p.m. Sunday), New England visits Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. Sunday) and the Chargers host Tennessee (4:25 p.m. Sunday).  

1. Bills win.

2. Bills tie AND Chargers lose.

3. Bills tie AND Jets lose AND Patriots lose.

4. Bills tie AND Jets lose AND Patriots tie AND Chargers tie.

The Bills (10-3) have won at least 10 games for the fourth consecutive season, the first time that has happened since 1990 to 1993. 

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-3) (at Houston (1-11-1), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

1. KC win OR
2. LAC loss OR
3. KC tie + LAC tie

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR

1. KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie OR
2. KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

  • Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

DALLAS COWBOYS (10-3) (at Jacksonville (5-8), Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

1. DAL win OR
2. DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie OR
3. DAL tie + SEA loss or tie OR
4. SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR
5. SEA loss + WAS loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-3) (vs. Indianapolis (4-8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFLN)

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

1. MIN win or tie OR
2. DET loss or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-4) (at Seattle (7-6), Thursday night, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

1. SF win

