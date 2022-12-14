How the Bills can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15

The Bills can clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 under four different scenarios.
Buffalo hosts the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.
Other games that impact the Bills' scenarios: The Jets visit Detroit (1 p.m. Sunday), New England visits Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. Sunday) and the Chargers host Tennessee (4:25 p.m. Sunday).
1. Bills win.
2. Bills tie AND Chargers lose.
3. Bills tie AND Jets lose AND Patriots lose.
4. Bills tie AND Jets lose AND Patriots tie AND Chargers tie.
The Bills (10-3) have won at least 10 games for the fourth consecutive season, the first time that has happened since 1990 to 1993.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-3) (at Houston (1-11-1), Sunday, 1 p.m.)
People are also reading…
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
1. KC win OR
2. LAC loss OR
3. KC tie + LAC tie
Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:
KC tie + NYJ loss + NE loss OR
1. KC tie + MIA loss + NE loss + NYJ tie OR
2. KC tie + MIA loss + NYJ loss + NE tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth
DALLAS COWBOYS (10-3) (at Jacksonville (5-8), Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Dallas clinches playoff berth with:
1. DAL win OR
2. DAL tie + NYG/WAS does not end in a tie OR
3. DAL tie + SEA loss or tie OR
4. SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR
5. SEA loss + WAS loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10-3) (vs. Indianapolis (4-8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFLN)
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:
1. MIN win or tie OR
2. DET loss or tie
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-4) (at Seattle (7-6), Thursday night, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video)
San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:
1. SF win