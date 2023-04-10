The structure of running back Devin Singletary's contract with the Houston Texans could help the Buffalo Bills when it comes to a compensatory draft pick in 2024.

Singletary signed a one-year deal with a maximum of $3.75 million. That includes a base value of $2.75 million with $2.5 million guaranteed ($1 million signing bonus and $1.5 million salary). The remainder could come from up to $250,000 in a roster bonus based on games played and up to $1 million in incentives.

As noted by OvertheCap.com's Nick Korte, the compensatory formula was changed in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement to mandate "Likely to Be Earned" incentives be included in the average per year.

Singletary's deal with the Texans includes six incentives, with three of them classified as likely to be earned.

• 50% or more total offensive snaps: $125K.

• 55% or more snaps: $125K.

• 66% or more snaps: $250K.

• 1,000 total rushing-receiving yards: $125K.

• 1,100 total yards: $125K.

• 1,200 total yards: $250K.

Based on his performance last season, Singletary played 63% of the offensive snaps and had a combined 1,099 total yards. That makes the two snaps incentives totaled at $250,000 and the 1,000 yards incentive at $125,000 classified as likely to be earned.

Singletary's APY for purposes of the formula moves to $3.125 million, according to Korte. That gets his contract further from the $2.5 million qualification cutoff and increases the likelihood of Singletary counting on the Bills' side of the ledger.

The Bills have signed two unrestricted free agents from other teams whose deals are big enough (a little more than $2 million in the average-per-year calculation) that they count toward the comp-pick formula. They are guard Connor McGovern, signed from Dallas at $7.4 million per year for three seasons, and wide receiver Deonte Harty, signed from New Orleans at $4.7 million per year for two years.

But they have lost three players whose new deals count toward the formula. They are linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, signed by Chicago at an average of $18 million per year for four years; quarterback Case Keenum, signed by Houston at $3.1 million per year for two years; and Singletary.

Hence, the Bills have lost more than they have gained. The Bills are believed to be in line for a third-round comp pick for Edmunds.

In the 2023 draft, 16 teams received comp picks totaling 37 selections between the third and seventh rounds.