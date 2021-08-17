How Star Lotulelei has been a 'bright light' for the Bills' defense since his return

Leslie Frazier admits he didn’t know quite what to expect from Star Lotulelei
The Buffalo Bills’ veteran defensive tackle opted out of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving his coordinator to wonder what the team would get out of the 31-year-old.
The answer to this point through 14 training camp practices has been overwhelmingly positive – so much so that the Bills opted to sit Lotulelei on Friday in the preseason opener against Detroit.
“Some of why he didn't play in that ballgame is some of the good things we've seen in practice," Frazier said Monday. "That was enough that we've seen to tell us it wasn't necessary to put him out there during that ballgame, that we could wait another week and continue to evaluate some other players who weren't able to see. He's had a really good camp. We were all wondering what it would be like when we got him back and boy, he's been a bright light for us in a lot of ways.”
Lotulelei wasn’t quite as happy with his own performance through 14 practices in training camp.
“I'm not overly confident and super happy with it,” he said. “I’m OK right now with where I'm at. I feel like these next two weeks, the two games and then that couple of days, I'll be ready to go.”
Lotulelei estimated he has only been held out of one or two preseason games in his career, so sitting Friday was something new.
“I don't feel like I absolutely need to take a bunch of reps,” he said. “I'd like to have some reps in the preseason, but I don't feel that an overload of reps is necessary."
Frazier said that will be the plan against the Bears on Saturday.
“We still got some work ahead of us," he said. "He'll get a chance to get some work this week and maybe in the third preseason game as well. But up to this point, he's been a big boost to our defensive line.”
Making the transition back to football after a year away has been a challenge for Lotulelei, because it’s impossible to fully simulate the game experience.
“You can run, you can lift and you can train yourself, but you can't really train yourself for football, unless you're playing football,” he said. “Taking a year off from that, just trying to get my legs back under me as far as running around for those six, seven, or eight seconds, all out, and then you take a little break. You can't really simulate football, so just getting that opportunity and being back into it, getting my legs back under me and stuff like that.”
The physical contact that comes with line play is also something that can’t be replicated – even in the practice setting.
“In training camp, we're in full pads, most of the time, and we're banging," Lotulelei said, but “until you get that real rep against someone else who you're actually trying to make a play on and they're trying for real, you need that. I think you really do need that before the regular season starts.”
Lotulelei said he currently weighs 309 pounds. He came to training camp a bit heavier than he usually would to protect himself when going against offensive lineman who may outweigh him. Despite the year off, however, he stopped short of saying he felt all that different.
“My body definitely feels like I didn't play a whole season,” he said. “I feel like once you get into the later years of your career, I don't think you can ever call yourself really fresh.”
To a man, every Bills defender interviewed thus far during training camp has raved about the influence Lotulelei has on the defense as a whole. While he may not produce the biggest statistics, he makes life easier for his teammates.
“I enjoy being around these guys,” Lotulelei said. “This is a special group of guys, especially on the defensive side where I spend most of my time. Our locker room’s a great group of guys. But on the defense, it’s all around, it's a good mix of younger, middle guys and then older guys. We spent time together on the field, but also, we do stuff together off the field. I'm usually a guy who likes to stay home, but being here and being around these guys, I'll get out sometimes and go out and hang out with them. You want to do your best for guys like that.”
There was at least some discussion in the offseason about whether Lotulelei would return at all. He missed organized team activities in the spring, but reported for the mandatory minicamp and has been all in ever since. Knowing what the Bills have the potential to do has been a driving force for him.
“The time is now,” Lotulelei said. “In the NFL, there’s never ‘a next year, we have next year.’ You can never think like that, so time is now. For the young guys that we brought in, we try to get to them, get in the playbook, understand what your role is, understand what your job is. It’s the same thing for everybody on the team, but especially getting everybody on board. ... Especially in NFL, you can never say, ‘we got next year, we got next year.’ You never know who you'll bring your bring in, who's leaving, who staying and stuff like that so, the time is now.”