How Star Lotulelei has been a 'bright light' for the Bills' defense since his return

“I don't feel like I absolutely need to take a bunch of reps,” he said. “I'd like to have some reps in the preseason, but I don't feel that an overload of reps is necessary."

Frazier said that will be the plan against the Bears on Saturday.

“We still got some work ahead of us," he said. "He'll get a chance to get some work this week and maybe in the third preseason game as well. But up to this point, he's been a big boost to our defensive line.”

Making the transition back to football after a year away has been a challenge for Lotulelei, because it’s impossible to fully simulate the game experience.

“You can run, you can lift and you can train yourself, but you can't really train yourself for football, unless you're playing football,” he said. “Taking a year off from that, just trying to get my legs back under me as far as running around for those six, seven, or eight seconds, all out, and then you take a little break. You can't really simulate football, so just getting that opportunity and being back into it, getting my legs back under me and stuff like that.”

The physical contact that comes with line play is also something that can’t be replicated – even in the practice setting.