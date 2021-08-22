How players with WNY ties fared in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Here is how some players with ties to Western New York fared in Week 2 of the NFL preseason:

Stephen Carlson, TE, Jamestown, Cleveland Browns – Suffered season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

Jake Dolegala, QB, St. Francis, Green Bay Packers – Threw an interception in his lone pass attempt against the Jets.

Jody Fortson, WR, South Park/ECC, Kansas City Chiefs – One catch for 6 yards on his lone target.

Tyree Jackson, TE, UB, Philadelphia Eagles – Sidelined for eight to 10 weeks because of a broken bone in his back.

Anthony Johnson, WR, UB, Pittsburgh Steelers – Targeted twice but no receptions.

Brett Kern, P, Grand Island, Tennessee Titans – Seven punts for 48.7 yard average. Had a 59-yarder and two land inside the 20.

Malcolm Koonce, LB, UB, Las Vegas Raiders – Six tackles, with four solo.

Chris Manhertz, TE, Canisius College, Jacksonville Jaguars – Play Monday night.