How players with WNY ties fared in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Here is how some players with ties to Western New York fared in Week 2 of the NFL preseason:
Stephen Carlson, TE, Jamestown, Cleveland Browns – Suffered season-ending knee injury in Week 1.
Jake Dolegala, QB, St. Francis, Green Bay Packers – Threw an interception in his lone pass attempt against the Jets.
Jody Fortson, WR, South Park/ECC, Kansas City Chiefs – One catch for 6 yards on his lone target.
Tyree Jackson, TE, UB, Philadelphia Eagles – Sidelined for eight to 10 weeks because of a broken bone in his back.
Anthony Johnson, WR, UB, Pittsburgh Steelers – Targeted twice but no receptions.
Brett Kern, P, Grand Island, Tennessee Titans – Seven punts for 48.7 yard average. Had a 59-yarder and two land inside the 20.
Malcolm Koonce, LB, UB, Las Vegas Raiders – Six tackles, with four solo.
Chris Manhertz, TE, Canisius College, Jacksonville Jaguars – Play Monday night.
Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Bennett, Green Bay Packers – Had four solo tackles.
Qadree Ollison, RB, Canisius High, Atlanta Falcons – Ran for 21 yards on seven carries in first preseason action.
Jaret Patterson, RB, UB, Washington FT – 16 carries for 71 yards with a touchdown and a long run of 14. Three receptions on three targets for 25 yards.
Mason Schreck, TE, UB, Cincinnati Bengals – One catch for 7 yards on two targets.