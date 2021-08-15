How NFL players with WNY ties fared in Week 1 of preseason

Here is how some players with ties to Western New York fared in Week 1 of the preseason:

Stephen Carlson, TE, Jamestown, Cleveland Browns – Two catches on two targets for 14 yards, including a first-down reception.

Jody Fortson, WR, South Park/ECC, Kansas City Chiefs – Three catches for 32 yards on five targets. Long reception of 19 yards.

Tyree Jackson, TE, UB, Philadelphia Eagles – Two receptions for 32 yards on five targets with a long of 19 in his first game at the position.

Anthony Johnson, WR, UB, Pittsburgh Steelers – Two catches for 38 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown reception.

Brett Kern, P, Grand Island, Tennessee Titans – Three punts for 146 yards, including a 59-yarder. One touchback and one inside the 20.

Chris Manhertz, TE, Canisius College, Jacksonville Jaguars – Caught lone target for five yards.

Jaret Patterson, RB, UB, Washington FT – Ten carries for 40 yards with a long run of 12. Four receptions on four targets for 30 yards.

Mason Schreck, TE, UB, Cincinnati Bengals – Targeted twice but no receptions.