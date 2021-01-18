How NFL Network's Kyle Brandt became an honorary member of Bills Mafia

“As much as you want to say this is a new generation, this has nothing to do with those teams of the ’90s – and it doesn't for the team this year – but it does for the fan base,” he said. “Everybody remembers where they were in life when the Bills made it to four straight Super Bowls. I remember the comeback against the Oilers. I remember Scott Norwood vividly. And I don't mean I remember it happening, I mean I remember what couch I was sitting on when it happened. So that's not something that leaves you. That has nothing to do with Stefon Diggs or Josh Allen or Tre White. Nothing. Zero. But for you, me, everybody else, to see the closure on that, to see them get back there, I think that would be pretty special.”