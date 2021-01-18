How NFL Network's Kyle Brandt became an honorary member of Bills Mafia

Kyle Brandt isn’t just on board the Buffalo Bills’ hype train – he might be conducting it.
One of the hosts of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” the 41-year-old Brandt has been a regular guest the past two seasons on “One Bills Live” the daily radio show produced by the team that airs on WGR 550 and is simulcast on MSG.
“These last two years have been some of the best years since I was, I think, in eighth grade,” Brandt said Sunday in a phone conversation with The Buffalo News, “so I've come to associate good times for the Bills with my relationship with them.”
In the spring, Brandt saw big things coming for the team this season. He predicted a 12-4 finish in the regular season, which was viewed as overly optimistic when compared to the predictions by most outside experts.
“Two things funny about that: One, I took a lot of hell for it, just because a 12-win team is really difficult to get and nobody believed me,” Brandt said. “Two, now that they finished the regular season, I took a lot of hell for it from Bills fans because I actually insulted them saying they would go 12-4, because they were really 13-3. After all that, it was like, ‘What do you mean 12-4? That's ridiculous,’ but not for the reason everybody thought in the preseason. I think being on that hype wagon before the season started really buys you a lot of credibility.”
It’s also why the Bills came to Brandt before Saturday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Ravens with a request. The team wanted him to film a hype video that would come out the night before the game.
Brandt couldn’t say yes fast enough.
“Steve (Tasker) did that incredible video a few weeks back about, ‘it might be chilly in Buffalo,’ and we talked about that a lot on the air, how good I thought it was, and how fired up it got me,” he said. “I was floored, flattered, really, really, really thrilled to be asked that, because who am I, Bruce Smith? The first thing I say in the video pretty much is I'm not even from Buffalo.”
Brandt, actually, isn’t even sure he’s ever been here. A former executive producer of the nationally syndicated Jim Rome radio show, Brandt said he may have one time made a brief station visit to Buffalo, but he wasn’t sure. The Bills, though, have connected with him.
That was apparent in his 2-minute, 40-second video that is nearing a million views on Twitter. Brandt’s video had both current and former players fired up. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie tweeted that it gave him chills, while former running back Fred Jackson said he was ready to lace his cleats up again.
One of the closing lines – “Mafia, Mount Up!” – drew huge cheers when it was played on the scoreboard inside Bills Stadium on Saturday night.
Perhaps most impressive: Brandt wrote the script himself.
“I was not given a script by the Buffalo Bills to read into the camera and I sit there and do one take and then I walk off and leave,” he said. They came to me and said, ‘Would you like to do this and I said sure, I got it.’ I know exactly what I want to say and I know exactly how I want to phrase it. Every word of that, I wrote. I'm proud of that, because it is authentic.
“If the Chiefs came to me or if the Bucs came to me, or even the Packers, I wouldn't be able to do it, because I don't feel that way about those teams. They're great teams and I really like them and I think that they can all win the Super Bowl, but I couldn't stand there authentically and deliver a monologue about them. I don't feel that way about them. But Buffalo, it taps into something. It means something different.”
It begs the question: How did someone who grew up outside Chicago get to this point? Brandt has had a fascinating life and career. He graduated from Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill., in 1997 as the school’s all-time leading rusher. From there, he went to Princeton, where he was a three-year starter at running back.
After college, Brandt became interested in entertainment. He was a cast member on MTV’s pioneering reality series, "The Real World: Chicago,” and later starred on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” He worked on Rome’s radio show from 2009 to 2016 before accepting his current position at NFL Network.
“I think the easiest answer is I find this 2020 Bills team to be extremely likeable,” Brandt said when asked where his Bills fandom comes from. “How do you not like them? In an age where everybody judges everything and every team has this one player who is unlikeable or is overexposed or ubiquitous or obnoxious, but if you look at this Bills team, you're like, ‘Man, they're cool.’
“It's this all-business, no-nonsense head coach who has total credibility in his career and has worked to get where he is. It's this unbelievably cool, talented quarterback who has enough moxie without being looked at as arrogant and then you've got all these great role players and personalities like Tre White and Stefon Diggs. I don't know. I just look across the board. I'm like, these are cool guys. I like these guys. I can't point to a lot of teams in the 32 where I'm like, ‘Man, across the board, I think they're cool, likeable and fun.’ That's really rare.”
Brandt is not a “fan” in the traditional sense. He admits if the Bills lose, he’s going to report to work the next day disappointed or frustrated, because the winning team will have players to support. He recalled being attached to the Eagles during their recent Super Bowl run.
“That said, I don't just celebrate the winner every time, because that's boring, too,” he said.
The Bills’ playoff history, their small market size and their passionate fan base have all connected with Brandt, too.
“As much as you want to say this is a new generation, this has nothing to do with those teams of the ’90s – and it doesn't for the team this year – but it does for the fan base,” he said. “Everybody remembers where they were in life when the Bills made it to four straight Super Bowls. I remember the comeback against the Oilers. I remember Scott Norwood vividly. And I don't mean I remember it happening, I mean I remember what couch I was sitting on when it happened. So that's not something that leaves you. That has nothing to do with Stefon Diggs or Josh Allen or Tre White. Nothing. Zero. But for you, me, everybody else, to see the closure on that, to see them get back there, I think that would be pretty special.”
After Brandt’s video posted, a local brewery – Resurgence Brewing Co. – tweeted to Brandt that he won’t pay for a beer in the taproom when he does make a visit.
Brandt sounds ready to make that happen.
“I’d love to sit around and do all that Buffalo stuff I referred to (in his video),” he said. “If I'm not sitting in some sort of a restaurant eating wings, listening to Goo Goo Dolls while ‘Bruce Almighty’ is playing somewhere in the restaurant, I'm going to be disappointed. I want the full Buffalo experience.”
If that includes a Super Bowl championship, all the better.