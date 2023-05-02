No, his given name is not Poona.

His birth certificate says Kaylon Ford Jr.

But everyone knows him as Poona Ford, and now he's a member of the Buffalo Bills after agreeing to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Cynthia Ford Williams, Ford's grandmother, nicknamed him "Pooh Bear," as in Winnie the Pooh when he was just 2 months old and she rocked him to sleep.

Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackle Poona Ford to one-year deal Ford (5-foot-11, 310) entered the league in 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. In his five seasons with Seattle, he played in 76 games, with 64 starts.

Then came grade school, and well, young Kaylon wasn't too keen on his grandmother yelling "Pooh Bear" to get his attention when she picked him up from school.

“I switched it over to ‘Poona’ to make it look a little more grown up,” Williams told the Austin American-Statesman in 2016 when Ford was at the University of Texas.

Even that wasn't good enough for her embarrassed grandson.

“He said, ‘Ma, don’t call me Poona in front of these girls,' " Williams recalled. “You know what? I yell it out again. I said, ‘Poona, get in the car!’ He just laid in the backseat real nice and quiet. He was shy in front of those girls.”

Eventually, he became known as Poona to everyone. And it's hard to imagine another kid giving him a hard time in high school about his name. After all, he squatted 700 pounds at the time.