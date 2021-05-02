How national analysts graded the Bills' NFL draft performance

This is a class of boom-or-bust guys at the top, though, with Rousseau, Brown and Basham all having a ways to go to reach their ceiling. And the lack of a running back is a head-scratcher. I thought that was a definite Day 2 or Day 3 priority.

Grade: A-

The Bills went tackle again in the fifth round, picking a solid value in Doyle. Stevenson’s ability as a returner and versatile receiver will be utilized by the Bills if he can stay healthy. Hamlin is a Jordan Fuller -type bargain in the sixth round. Anderson is a very good pick late in the draft because he’s country strong and versatile enough to play guard or center. It won’t surprise me if he’s the team’s starting pivot in 2022.

GM Brandon Beane stood pat in the first round and found a promising edge rusher available in Rousseau to add to the team’s depth up front. He doubled up on the line with Basham in the second round. He was the best player on the board, though other areas of the roster might have benefitted from an investment at that spot. The selection of Brown – a swing tackle who could become a starter – hit one of those areas of need, however, continuing the team’s solid roster construction.

Grade: B

I maintain that the Bills are not done yet exploring offensive upgrades and could still make a splash on the veteran trade market before the season. This draft class may have been the franchise’s biggest vote of confidence in Josh Allen yet, largely ignoring the offense in an effort to give Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier some edge rushers to work with.

The Bills have been flirting with this position before, tapping A.J. Epenesa in the second round last year. Now, they return to the position with both Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham; a pair of high-upside talents who Buffalo hopes can sharpen one another into a platoon that hits. A pressure element to this Bills defense, which is already led by two talented corners and two heady safeties, could lift them to the kind of place where they’re expected to compete with Kansas City instead of considering getting that far as a victory in itself.

Pro Football Focus

Grade: B

Rousseau is a physical freak at 6-foot-7 with 34.75-inch arms and 11-inch hands. He opted out of the 2020 season and carries with him concerns about how he’ll fare as a true edge defender, though. Rousseau rushed the passer just 283 times in his college career, anywhere from 0-technique to stand-up outside linebacker. He earned a 71.3 pass-rushing grade from outside of the tackle in 2019, but when he rushed from the interior, it spiked to 85.1.

Vinny Iyer, The Sporting News

Grade: A-

Brandon Beane executed the next level of the Bills’ game plan toward winning the AFC. Thinking pass-rush first, twice, was smart as Rosseau and Basham Jr. will be a productive combination ideal for what Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier want in their scheme. They also got promising developmental depth everywhere for the offensive line and finished with a couple of active subpackage players for the secondary.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Grade: B

The Bills got a whole lot tougher in the trenches by grabbing a pair of high-upside power rushers with their first two picks. I like that they’re adding some youth to an aging pass-rush group, and Rousseau and Bahsam both offer intriguing upside and should contribute in rotational roles immediately. On the offensive line, Brown and Doyle are exciting developmental tackles who have length, athleticism, and the potential to start down the line. While Buffalo’s draft wasn’t flashy, it improved the team’s roster heading into the 2021 campaign.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Grade: B

They've also largely remained intact since January's AFC title game loss at Kansas City, a defeat that served a reminder that it's probably going to be incumbent to make Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' life miserable in the future (Mahomes was only sacked once in that game). Perhaps not coincidentally, the Bills' first two picks were pass rushers, Greg Rousseau and Carlos "Boogie" Basham, who provide a double does of heat and youth to a front that needed both given how much Sean McDermott's defense has become uncharacteristically reliant on blitzes in recent years. Worth wondering if Buffalo should've targeted another running back in the middle rounds rather than offensive line depth.

Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network

Grade: B+

While this is only a solid draft class overall, the Buffalo Bills did not need to go above and beyond. The fit of their two pass rushers is questionable, but both are high-upside talents that could be rotational pass rushers immediately. The Bills finished the draft strong, ensuring this grade was slightly above a standard B.