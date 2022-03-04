How much help do the Bills need at running back? There's value late in draft

INDIANAPOLIS -- Buffalo Bills speed running back Matt Breida is set to become a free agent, and he was little used in the 2021 season.

The Bills’ running backs didn’t produce much in short-yardage situations last season.

What could the Bills use more: A new speed back or a better power back? Or both?

It’s a question as the Bills evaluate the running back class at the NFL Scouting Combine and prepare for the start of free agency next month.

Did Devin Singletary do enough to come back as the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 RB? Singletary finished the regular season with 870 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 188 carries. Five of the seven touchdowns came during a four-game stretch at the end of the season, where he tacked on a receiving score, as well.

Running back is not high on the Bills’ to-do list, and the team is not about to invest prime draft capital on a running back. Devin Singletary, fresh off a good finish to the 2021 season, still is under contract for one more year. The Bills invested a third-round pick in Zack Moss in 2020.

And running backs figuratively grow on trees. There aren’t many workhorse, superstar, lead backs in the 2022 class, but there are a load of players who can fit a niche role – speed or power – who will be available in the fourth to seventh rounds.