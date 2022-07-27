How much do Bills players get paid in training camp?

NFL players, including those on the roster of the Buffalo Bills, won’t receive their salaries until the regular season begins in September, with each game check representing 1/17th of their total salary.

So, how much do players get paid in training camp and the preseason?

According to a primer sent to players by the players’ union last week, veteran players make $2,900 per week, and first-year players make $1,700 per week from the start of training camp until one week before the regular season begins.

That covers a maximum 11-hour workday for veterans and 12-hour workday for first-year players. The workday is not allowed to start before 6:30 a.m.

The maximum workday is reduced by one hour after the second preseason game. If teams are practicing more than once in a day, there must be at least a 90-minute break between sessions, though the era of two-a-days is virtually extinct.

Teams can have a maximum of 16 padded practices in training camp, and if a team has three padded practices in a row, three days of non-padded practice must follow before additional padded practices.

The team also covers the cost of housing and food at the training camp site (including turkey burgers).