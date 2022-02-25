How much change does the Bills' No. 1-ranked defense need this offseason?

This is the sixth in a series of questions facing the Buffalo Bills in the offseason. How much change does the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense need this offseason?
Members of the Buffalo Bills’ defense were understandably proud of their final ranking following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.
Before the wild-card playoff game against the New England Patriots, Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips arrived at Highmark Stadium wearing a black hoodie that said simply, “Number One Defense 2021.” He wore a similar T-shirt during an appearance at the Super Bowl.
“That's something that we can be proud of for the rest of our lives,” Phillips said. “We are part of history. When you go back and look up the 2021 regular season, we'll be the No. 1 defense in the world. I'm extremely proud of my teammates and the staff that coached us to have that accolade. Obviously, winning would be more important than that accolade, but still, there's a lot to be grateful for. You have to look back, especially when pain and the dust settles a little bit and be grateful for being like this.
"It's probably just as rare to be a part of a No. 1 defense as it is to win a Super Bowl. You know, there's only one team that gets to do that each year. We'd switch them in a heartbeat, but it's still something that we can be proud of.”
The Bills led the NFL in fewest yards (272.8) and points (17.0) allowed per game in the regular season.
Given the way the season ended, however, it’s understandable if those numbers feel a bit hollow. There’s no other way to put it: The defense failed in spectacular fashion in the divisional round of the postseason, allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to get into field-goal range with just 13 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and then allowing the game-winning touchdown on the first drive of overtime, offering basically no resistance to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co.
That doesn’t erase what the Bills accomplished in the regular season, but it leaves a lasting impression and creates some question about what the Bills’ plan should be this offseason as it pertains to the defense.
“I don't control perception and neither do they. I think the important piece is to see the season that they had and the contributions that they made to helping us get to where we got to,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said at his end-of-season news conference. “They were very consistent, if you track it all season long from the start of the season through up until the end, until that last game.
“We didn't play well enough defensively in the last game. So, all of that falls on me, and that's an area we have to assess with a very critical eye in our offseason as we move forward trying to improve as a team.”
The Bills don’t figure to change much in their secondary. Safeties Jordan Poyer (first team) and Micah Hyde (second team) were both named All-Pros, while cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Taron Johnson have recently signed long-term contract extensions. Levi Wallace, who started at outside cornerback, is an impending unrestricted free agent who may have priced himself out of the Bills’ range after a strong season. That could make cornerback a prime area to target early in the draft.
At linebacker, both Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds will be back next year, with the latter entering the final year of his rookie contract.
“I’m extremely happy with the guys that we have in the room, and the work that each and every one of us put in throughout this year,” Edmunds said the day after the loss to the Chiefs. “Obviously, we had ups and downs. It was a roller coaster all year, and just to see the guys continue to stay together and see the guys continue to improve each and every week, and just continue to get better, I think that just speaks volumes to the guys that we have in the room.
“Although we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, and it hurts all of us, this can’t discredit all of the hard work and all the sacrifices guys put in throughout the whole year. It started with just us, and obviously now it’s probably going to end with just us, us believing in each other, and us believing in the work that we put in. We just need to keep going. The nature of the business, we’re not going to have the same guys back probably, but the guys that do come back understand this feeling, understand the mission, understand what the standard is, and will continue to work and get better.”
The one area on defense that looks set up for a potential overhaul is the defensive line. Veteran defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month, as are defensive tackles Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. So, too, is Efe Obada, who spent time at both end and tackle in 2021. All played at least 20% of the defensive snaps in McDermott’s rotation along the line.
The consistency of the four-man pass rush was an issue for the defense, as was stopping the run at times – particularly in games against the Colts and Patriots.
“I think there were some games that we would have liked to have had more, if I’m being honest,” General Manager Brandon Beane said at his end-of-season news conference when asked about getting enough from his defensive line. “I think they definitely helped. Sometimes what happens is people, when your rush is going well, you know, you play some opponents, they’re going to get the ball out faster to frustrate you. They’re going to screen you. That’s how you defeat this defense, a penetrating group. Consistently all year, probably not as much, but I think they did some really good things. They were kind of a blend with some aging vets and young guys, but I like where we’re at and I like where we’re headed. I’m always going to put resources in the front. That’s just how I believe it should be built. Don’t ever be shocked if you see us trying to add there, free agency or the draft at any point.”
Beane has sunk significant resources into the defensive line during his time as general manager, including spending first- and second-round picks last year on defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. Those two will be on a short list of players who need to take on a bigger role in 2022, but they won’t be able to do it alone.
It will be on Beane to bring in the right players – be it through the draft, free agency or retaining his own – to keep the defense near the top in the regular season, while also getting the job done when it matters most.
“In the NFL, they always say, ‘you're as good as what you put on film last,’ ” Phillips said. “So yeah, people are probably going to talk a lot about that” loss to the Chiefs.
“Maybe it's fair, maybe it's not. It's not up to me to decide.”