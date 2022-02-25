How much change does the Bills' No. 1-ranked defense need this offseason?

The one area on defense that looks set up for a potential overhaul is the defensive line. Veteran defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month, as are defensive tackles Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. So, too, is Efe Obada, who spent time at both end and tackle in 2021. All played at least 20% of the defensive snaps in McDermott’s rotation along the line.

“I think there were some games that we would have liked to have had more, if I’m being honest,” General Manager Brandon Beane said at his end-of-season news conference when asked about getting enough from his defensive line. “I think they definitely helped. Sometimes what happens is people, when your rush is going well, you know, you play some opponents, they’re going to get the ball out faster to frustrate you. They’re going to screen you. That’s how you defeat this defense, a penetrating group. Consistently all year, probably not as much, but I think they did some really good things. They were kind of a blend with some aging vets and young guys, but I like where we’re at and I like where we’re headed. I’m always going to put resources in the front. That’s just how I believe it should be built. Don’t ever be shocked if you see us trying to add there, free agency or the draft at any point.”