How Mario Addison's grief over loss of younger brother impacted his debut season with Bills

“I know they brought me in to pass rush and that's what I'm good at,” he said. “But when you’re worn down, you ain't going to have the energy. It takes energy to rush. If you don't have that energy, you can't rush as an elite pass rusher in this game. I've never seen a tired pass rusher go out there and kill it. It don't work like that.”

“If you can bring a guy in there that can do the things that you do, but will keep each other fresh, that's what you need,” he said. “Those young guys got to show up the same way I do. Every morning they've got to brush their teeth, they've got to put their pads on. They've got to come out here and dominate a motivated man who's trying to feed their family. But if you don't do that, you won't be playing. … They’ve got to prove themselves. You know, I ain't just going to give it to you. I'm going to coach you up, you know what I'm saying? Point you in the right direction, but at the end of the day you've got to do it for yourself.”