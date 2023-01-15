How It Happened: Top plays, standout players in Buffalo Bills' 34-31 playoff win over Miami

In a game that took seemingly took forever to complete, the Buffalo Bills took forever to finally put away Miami on Sunday, outlasting the Dolphins 34-31 in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills won despite three more turnovers and an eight-possession stretch when they managed only six points.

Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson threw incomplete on fourth down with 2:22 remaining and the Bills ran out the remaining time to advance to the divisional round for the third consecutive year.

Here is a recap of the Dolphins-Bills game:

Top plays

• The Bills took a 7-0 lead on their second possession. A play after a third-and-15 conversion (52-yard catch by receiver Stefon Diggs), quarterback Josh Allen threw a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox.

The Diggs catch was his second-longest of the year (53 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1), and the third-and-15 conversion was tied for the Bills' third-longest). On the touchdown, Knox motioned left to the right and caught Allen’s pass with one hand. It was Knox’s fifth consecutive game with a touchdown.

• Safety Dean Marlowe intercepted his first pass of the season on the ensuing possession when Thompson was looking for Tyreek Hill and either didn’t see Marlowe or didn’t put enough loft on the pass. Marlowe returned it to the Bills’ 23.

The Bills made it 14-0 on running back James Cook’s 12-yard touchdown run. Safety Jevon Holland crashed inside thinking Allen was going to keep the football, freeing up the edge for Cook.

• Miami gained life early in the second quarter when Thompson threw 19 yards to Hill to convert a third-and-19. It was the second-longest third-down conversion allowed by the Bills this year. The drive stalled, but Jason Sanders’ ’40-yard field goal was good (the Bills led 17-3).

• The Dolphins capitalized on a bad Allen decision with 6:01 left in the second quarter. After Cook gashed the Dolphins for gains of nine and 13 yards to the 47-yard line, Allen threw deep for John Brown. Cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted, and his 49-yard return went to the Bills’ 48.

Regardless of whether Brown ran the wrong route, it was a questionable play call and a bad decision. The Dolphins turned the takeaway into a 48-yard field goal, cutting the Bills’ lead to 17-6.

• Three plays after Miami used a third Sanders field goal to cut the lead to 17-9, Allen’s second-down pass hit Cole Beasley’s chest and was broken up. Holland intercepted and his return set up the Dolphins at the Bills’ 18.

The Dolphins tied it on tight end Mike Gesicki’s seven-yard touchdown catch and Hill’s two-point conversion catch.

• More turnovers. After the Bills forced a three-and-out to start the second half, Dolphins safety Eric Rowe blitzed unblocked, sacking Allen and forcing him to fumble.

Defensive lineman Zach Seiler scored on the five-yard fumble return, and Miami had its first lead (24-20).

• The Bills’ offense broken, the defense needed to make a big play and rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam delivered with 7:29 left in the third quarter.

Allen decided it was time to be a running back on the ensuing drive, gaining 12 yards on a third-and-8 keeper. On the next play, Allen threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Beasley to put the Bills back ahead (27-24).

• The Bills extended their lead to 10 points (34-24) with 2:07 left in the third quarter. On third-and-6 from the Dolphins’ 48, Allen threw 29 yards to Beasley. On the next play, Allen tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis, who did well to get all 10 toes in-bounds.

• More of the Bills letting Miami off the hook. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s sack put the Dolphins in a second-and-18 hole. No matter, Thompson quickly threw to running back Salvon Ahmed, who broke multiple tackles on his way to a 20-yard gain. Three plays later, Wilson went over the top for a 1-yard touchdown to cut the Bills’ lead to 34-31 with 10:53 remaining.

• Backed up in their territory, the Bills were late getting personnel onto the field on third-and-1 from the 19, but Allen threw 31 yards to Khalil Shakir. The drive ended with a punt, but it flipped the field.

• The Dolphins drove from their 14 to the 44 on their final drive, but Elam was in coverage on the fourth-and-5 incompletion.

Standout players

WR Stefon Diggs: He had 96 yards receiving … in the first quarter. He went over 100 yards … on the first play of the second quarter. Diggs finished with seven catches for 114 yards.

WR Khalil Shakir: The rookie receiver caught three passes for 51 yards.

CB Kaiir Elam: After not playing much in the first half, Elam replaced an injured Dane Jackson and intercepted Thompson in the third quarter. The Bills turned that into a go-ahead touchdown.

LB Tyrel Dodson: He saved a possession when he recovered the fumble caused by Bills punt returner Nyheim Hines’ muffed fair catch with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

LB Matt Milano. Two days after he was named first-team All Pro, Milano had 10 tackles and two sacks.

Statistics of note

172-19: The Bills’ yardage advantage over Miami in the first quarter.

17: Postseason touchdown passes for Allen, which tied him with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for most in a quarterback's first seven playoff games.

5: Games this year the Bills have had at least three turnovers (third consecutive game).

2: Receivers with at least 100 yards for the Bills (Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis).

Injury report

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (right knee) was injured late in the first half and went to the locker room. He did not return.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (elbow) was evaluated in the medical tent late in the third quarter.

Up next

The Bills (14-3) will be back at home next weekend against Cincinnati (if the Bengals beat Baltimore on Sunday night) or Jacksonville (if the Ravens beat Cincinnati).