How It Happened: Top plays, standout players from the Bills' 31-23 win over Cleveland

For a quarter-plus of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills looked like a team that hadn’t practiced much and had their routine disrupted by a monster snowstorm. Which was true.

But beginning late in the second quarter, the Bills took control, scoring 25 unanswered points (and scoring on seven consecutive possessions) in a 31-23 win that broke a two-game losing streak.

Observations: Devin Singletary, James Cook provide offense a needed boost in Bills' win over Browns Singletary scored his third rushing touchdown in the past two games as part of an 18-carry, 86-yard game. Cook also rushed for 86 yards and needed just 11 carries to do it, an average of 7.8 yards per rush.

Here is a recap of the game:

Top plays

• The Bills allowed an opening-drive touchdown for the fourth time this season (Tennessee, Baltimore and Minnesota) as the Browns moved 75 yards over nine plays to take a 7-0 lead on Jacoby Brissett’s 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Amari Cooper.

The Bills rushed five on the second-and-13 play, and when that was blocked up, Brissett lofted a pass to Cooper, who corralled it against tight coverage by nickel back Taron Johnson. Earlier in the drive, the Browns converted two third-and-11 plays.

• Cleveland’s run game was rolling with Kareem Hunt early in the second quarter, but one play after crossing midfield, Brissett fumbled the snap exchange and Bills linebacker Matt Milano recovered. Instead of the Browns driving for a 17-3 lead, the Bills cut the lead to 10-6 after a 34-yard drive that required 11 plays and ended with Tyler Bass’ 36-yard field goal.

• Wide receiver Stefon Diggs went the first 29:45 seconds of the game without an intended target, much less a catch. But on a second-and-goal play, he started from the right side and ran a crossing route to get free against the Browns’ zone coverage for a five-yard touchdown to give the Bills their first lead (13-10) 14 seconds before halftime.

The catch ended an 11-play, 78-yaard drive, highlighted by receiver Gabe Davis’ 28-yard catch to the Browns’ 29.

• After the Bills stretched their lead to 16-10 in the third quarter, Cleveland used 20 yards of Bills’ penalties to set up a third-and-1 from the Bills’ 27. But on consecutive snaps, Brissett sneak attempts were stuffed, the fourth-down play by defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Standout players

Tyler Bass. Bass was 6 of 6 on field goals, making kicks from 42, 38, 56 (season-best), 49, 28 and 39 yards, tying his career and the franchise's single-game record. He made six field goals against the New York Jets in October 2020. his 19 points were a career high, and the 10th time a Bills player had 19 or more points in a game, first since Willis McGahee had 24 on four touchdowns at Seattle in 2004.

Stefon Diggs. In addition to his first touchdown catch in three games, Diggs eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the fifth consecutive year. He becomes the first Bills player to gain 1,000 yards in 10 games.

Dawson Knox. Knox had his best yardage game of the season (70), including an 11-yard catch in the first half to convert a third-and-10, and a 23-yard catch in the second half to set up a touchdown and a 22-10 lead. Knox’s seven catches tied a career high.

James Cook. Entering Sunday, his season high was 53 rushing yards, but he rolled past that total with 86 yards on 11 carries.

DaQuan Jones. His block of Cade York’s 34-yard field goal attempt with 1:34 left in the third quarter kept the Bills’ lead at 12 points.

Matt Milano. In his second game back from injury, Milano was all over the field, finishing with 12 tackles (team-high), one fumble recovery and his first sack of the season.

Statistics of note

28: Nyheim Hines’ 28-yard first-half punt return was the longest by the Bills this year.

145-15: First-quarter yardage by Cleveland and the Bills, respectively.

8:01: Time remaining in the first half when the Bills posted their initial first down.

1: Number of two-point conversion attempts by the Bills this year. Isaiah McKenzie’s rush attempt was stopped short in the third quarter.

2: Roughing the quarterback penalties drawn by the Bills’ Josh Allen this year (Baltimore and Cleveland).

36: Distance of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s third-quarter pass interference penalty, the longest penalty by the Bills this year.

Injury report

Defensive back A.J. Epenesa (ankle) was injured late in the first quarter and did not return.

Up Next

The Bills (7-3) have their third consecutive Thanksgiving game, returning to Detroit on Thursday for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff against the Lions (4-6). Detroit started 1-6, but has beaten Green Bay and won consecutive road games against Chicago and the New York Giants.