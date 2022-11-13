How It Happened: Top plays, standout players from Bills' 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota

It was a game the Buffalo Bills didn’t deserve to win … so they didn’t.

Leading the Minnesota Vikings by 17 points in the third quarter Sunday, the Bills somehow blew that lead and managed to force overtime.

But the Vikings won the overtime coin toss, kicked a field goal to take a 33-30 lead and then cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen in the end zone with 1:12 remaining.

Allen had three turnovers in the second half and overtime (two interceptions and one fumble). Both interceptions were in the end zone.

Here is a recap of the game:

Top plays

• After an opening three-and-out, the Bills offense got started on their second possession. Running back Devin Singletary’s cutbacks forced missed tackle attempts by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Camryn Bynum on his way to a 21-yard gain.

Two plays later, Singletary scored on a five-yard touchdown, his first rushing score of the year.

•The Bills extended the lead to 24-10 at halftime with an efficient-as-all-get-out 71-yard drive over five plays and taking 1:22.

Allen started the drive with a 25-yard scramble up the middle and then had completions of 14 (receiver Stefon Diggs), 15 (receiver Gabe Davis), six (Diggs) and 11 (Davis, touchdown) yards.

• Minnesota moved into Bills territory to start the third quarter on a 15-yard catch by running back Dalvin Cook to convert a third-and-5.

But on the next play, from the Bills’ 36, Cousins threw it right to cornerback Dane Jackson for the interception. Jackson returned his first pick of the season 11 yards.

The Bills could not take advantage. The offense reached midfield, but Devin Singletary was held to a yard on second-and-2 and Allen was sacked on third-and-1.

• Their lead cut to 27-17, the Bills converted a third-and-15 on Diggs’ jumping one-handed catch for a 25-yard gain to end the third quarter. But they squandered a chance to put the game away by failing to get any points despite reaching the Vikings’ 7 for a second-and-2 situation.

On second down, Allen threw it away on an aborted screen. On third down, Allen threw incomplete to the end zone. And on fourth down, Allen was intercepted by Peterson in the end zone.

The Vikings turned that reckless turnover into a touchdown (C.J. Ham three-yard run) with 4:34 remaining. But kicker Greg Joseph missed the extra point (right upright), meaning the Bills led by four points (27-23).

• The Vikings took a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds remaining in regulation when Allen fumbled the snap from inside his 1-yard line and linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered for the go-ahead touchdown

• Tyler Bass forced overtime with a 29-yard field goal with two seconds in regulation, capping five-play, 69-yard drive.

• The Vikings reached the Bills’ 2-yard line in overtime, but Dalvin Cook lost two yards, Cousins was sacked for a 10-yard loss and on third down, Cousins threw incomplete. Joseph’s 33-yard field goal was good with 3:42 remaining (33-30 lead).

Standout players

Stefon Diggs. Facing his former team for the first time, Diggs caught 12 passes for 128 yards.

Devin Singletary. Without a touchdown through eight games and 79 carries, Singletary scored on rushes of five yards and one yard in the first quarter. But he also fumbled in the second quarter although Minnesota couldn’t capitalize.

Christian Benford. The rookie was back in the starting lineup because of Kaiir Elam’s ankle injury. Benford posted his first career interception when he picked off Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Bedford’s 35-yard return set up a Bills field goal.

A.J. Epenesa. Minus defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), Epenesa got the start and was active throughout, including two deflected first-half passes.

Dane Jackson. Jackson ended Minnesota’s opening second-half drive with an interception and started the Vikings’ next possession with a six-yard loss of running back Dalvin Cook.

Statistics of note

46. On the Vikings’ first drive, quarterback Kirk Cousins converted a third-and-11 with a 46-yard completion to receiver Justin Jefferson, the longest allowed by the Bills this year. Three plays later, the Vikings took a 7-0 lead on Cousins’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson.

43. Making his first appearance of the regular season, running back Duke Johnson handled kickoff returns and his 43-yard gain in the first half was the longest by the Bills this year. It set up the Bills’ first touchdown (Devin Singletary five-yard run).

81. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scored an 81-yard touchdown run to cut the Bills lead to 27-17 with 1:34 left in the third quarter. It was the longest carry allowed by the Bills since 2012 (83-yard touchdown).

2. Holding penalties by Bills right tackle Spencer Brown, who was playing for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 6 win at Kansas City.

Injury report

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds sustained a groin injury late in the second quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Tyrell Dodson. Edmunds did not practice Wednesday-Thursday because of groin and heel injuries.

Receiver Jake Kumerow was reported with an ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Running back Devin Singletary was shaken up after a five-yard carry in the third quarter, but returned.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was injured with 10:27 remaining on quarterback Josh Allen’s end-zone interception, but returned to the game.

Safety Cam Lewis was injured in the fourth quarter, but missed only three plays.

Up next

The Bills (6-3) host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Browns (3-6) were routed 39-17 at Miami, allowing 491 yards (including 195 rushing).