How It Happened: Top plays, standout players from Bills' 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions

DETROIT – Minus top pass rusher Von Miller and left tackle Dion Dawkins, both of whom sustained first-half injuries, the shorthanded Bills leaned on defensive tackle Ed Oliver (whole game) and quarterback Josh Allen (final drive) to outlast the Detroit Lions 28-25 on Thursday on kicker Tyler Bass' 45-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.

The Bills ended their five-day residency at Ford Field with a 2-0 record.

Here is a recap of the game:

Top plays

• The Bills answered Detroit’s touchdown with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:58 remaining in the first quarter. Quarterback Josh Allen gained 21 yards on a second-and-10 to the Lions’ 23.

On third-and-6, receiver Isaiah McKenzie started from the right slot and ran an over route against cornerback Will Harris. The protection for Josh Allen held up and he lofted a 19-yard touchdown pass to McKenzie, his fourth of the season.

Observations: Von Miller's injury looms large after Bills' gutty Thanksgiving Day win The Bills earned a hard-fought, 28-25 win that improved them to 8-3 on the season and 3-0 on Thanksgiving in the last four years.

• The Bills took their first lead (14-7 with 7:55 left in first half) on a good-finish-after-a-bad-start play from Allen.

On third-and-2, Allen dropped the shotgun snap, but picked it up and looked left. He quickly started to scramble, made linebacker Alex Anzalone miss and scored on a three-yard touchdown run.

The scoring drive capped a trifecta play by Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who posted the tackle for lost yardage, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

• The Bills couldn’t make it two consecutive games without a red zone turnover. Receiver Stefon Diggs drew a 19-yard pass interference penalty to convert a third-and-7. But on the next play, first-and-goal from the 10, Allen’s pass was tipped by linebacker Malcom Rodriguez and intercepted by Anzalone.

It was the Bills’ fifth red zone turnover in the last six games (four Allen interceptions).

• The Bills’ defense in general and Oliver in particular covered up for Allen’s interception.

Oliver’s first-down tackle went for a loss of five yards. Two plays later, he sacked Goff for a safety, extending the Bills’ lead to 19-14.

• Bills cornerback Dane Jackson’s tough sledding continued on the third play of the fourth quarter when he couldn’t keep up with receiver D.J. Chark on a crossing route and Chark caught a 1-yard touchdown pass.

D’Andre Swift’s two-point conversion run make it 22-19 Lions with 13:47 remaining.

• With 3:22 remaining, Allen drew a roughing the quarterback penalty on defensive lineman Austin Bryant, giving the Bills a first-and-goal from the 7-yard line instead of a third-and-10 from the 15.

The Bills took the lead (25-22 after kicker Tyler Bass missed the extra point attempt) with 2:40 remaining on Allen’s five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Stefon Diggs.

• The Lions were unable to convert a third-and-1, but Michael Badgley was good on a 51-yard field goal with 23 seconds left in regulation. The key play was a seven-yard jet sweep carry by receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to convert a fourth-and-1.

• Starting at their 25-yard line with 20 seconds remaining, Allen threw 36 yards to Diggs.

Allen's keeper gained three yards with 13 seconds left and another keeper gained nine yards with five seconds left.

Standout players

Isaiah McKenzie. On the Bills’ first touchdown, he beat cornerback Will Harris (19 yards) and on the scoring drive to finish the first half (field goal), he had catches of 27 and 16 yards. He finished with 96 yards receiving.

Ed Oliver. Oliver did a lot of everything. Period.

A.J. Klein. Acquired last Thursday and inactive Sunday against Cleveland, Klein stepped into Tremaine Edmunds’ role at linebacker and had four first-half tackles.

Tre’Davious White. Just by making it back on the field and starting the game, White deserves a salute, completing his year-long road back from a torn ACL sustained last Thanksgiving Night in New Orleans.

Josh Allen. A mostly bad second half was erased by the Bills’ go-ahead drive when he completed seven of his eight pass attempts, capped by a touchdown to receiver Stefon Diggs. He then led the game-winning drive.

Statistics of note

2. The Bills finished the game with only two regular healthy edge rushers after Miller (knee) left the game late in the first half. Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were both inactive. Practice squad callup Mike Love was forced into duty in the second half.

3. Tackles missed by the Bills’ punt coverage unit (Siran Neal, Taiwan Jones and Reid Ferguson) on the 41-yard return by Kalif Raymond in the third quarter. The previous long allowed by the Bills this year was 10 yards.

1. Point-after attempt misses this year by kicker Tyler Bass, who made his first 32 attempts this season and 104 in a row overall.

Injury report

Miller excited with 2:33 remaining in the first half when he was rushing quarterback Jared Goff.

Dawkins (ankle) was injured on the final offensive snap of the first half and did not return. David Quessenberry replaced Dawkins.

Up Next

The Bills (8-4) return to the road next Thursday against the New England Patriots.