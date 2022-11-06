How It Happened: Top plays, standout players from Bills' 20-17 loss to the Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Bills got away with sleep-walking through the second half of last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers. They weren’t as fortunate Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Bills’ 11-point lead late in the first half was erased and the Jets won 20-17 on Greg Zuerlein’s 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining.

Their five-game winning streak snapped, the Bills fell to 6-2 overall and 0-2 in the AFC East (they lost at Miami in Week 3). The Jets are 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the division.

Here is a recap:

Top plays

• The Jets’ Braden Mann slipped while attempting the opening kickoff, handing the Bills starting field position of their 45-yard line. It became the Jets’ 13 after quarterback Josh Allen threw 42 yards to receiver Stefon Diggs, who used a stutter-step to get by rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.

But on second down, Allen ran a boot-leg to the right. He wasn’t under pressure, but threw a soft pass that was intercepted by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

• Having already completed two third downs (11-yard pass to running back Devin Singletary and seven-yard keeper), Allen set up the Bills’ first touchdown when he scrambled for 11 yards to convert a third-and-10.

On the next play, Allen scored on a one-yard touchdown run.

• The Bills made it 14-3 with 6:30 left in the second quarter when Allen ran 36 yards for the longest touchdown carry of his career.

The well-designed play was on third-and-2. The Bills had three eligible receivers to the right. At the snap, center Mitch Morse and left guard Rodger Saffold pulled to the left. Saffold blocked Gardner, and the Jets were so out of position, Morse had nobody to block and Allen out-ran Whitehead to the end zone.

It was Allen’s sixth career game with two touchdown runs.

• The Jets took advantage of nickel cornerback Taron Johnson having to sit out one play late in the first half.

Johnson was replaced by Siran Neal and the Jets stationed receiver Garrett Wilson against him in the right slot. Neal played outside leverage, allowing Wilson to run down the seam for a 24-yard catch. The Jets capped the drive with a six-yard Michael Carter touchdown run to cut the Bills’ lead to 14-10.

• Two plays after Bills edge rusher Von Miller’s sack forced a Jets turnover, Allen gave it right back with his second mysterious interception. His pass intended for receiver Gabe Davis went right to Gardner, who returned it 16 yards to the Bills’ 19.

The Jets took their first lead with 4:03 left in the third quarter on Zach Wilson’s seven-yard screen pass to running back James Robinson.

• On the final play before the two-minute warning, Wilson converted a third-and-5 with a 12-yard completion to receiver Denzel Mims. In coverage was cornerback Kaiir Elam, who had just returned from an ankle injury.

*The Bills' hopes essentially ended with 1:37 remaining when left tackle Dion Dawkins' holding penalty wiped out a 26-yard Allen-to-Diggs completion and moved the Bills back to their 15-yard line.

Standout players

Stefon Diggs. He caught five passes for 93 yards. No other Bills player had more than 33 yards receiving.

Von Miller. Miller had a sack/forced fumble that was recovered by A.J. Epenesa in the third quarter and a run stop for lost yardage with 1:57 remaining.

Damar Hamlin. His sack of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:45 left forced the Jets to kick a go-ahead field goal.

Statistics of note

7:42. Time of possession on the Bills’ first touchdown drive, their third longest for any drive this year, behind only 8:19 (lost on downs) and 9:22 (field goal) in Week 3 at Miami.

Plus-102. First-half yardage differential in favor of the Bills (254-152).

1. Delays caused by malfunctioning cable connected to the CBS sky camera that is used to hover over the field.

7. Career 50-yard field goals for Bills kicker Tyler Bass on 12 attempts. Bass’ 51-yard make with 13:33 remaining tied the score at 17. He followed that by putting the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, allowing the Jets to start at their 40.

Injury report

Cornerback Taron Johnson (lower body) was injured in the second quarter when he was blocked by running back Michael Carter, but missed only one play.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) did not play in the second half.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) was injured in the third quarter while trying to recover a fumble by Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. Elam didn’t return until cornerback Dane Jackson (undisclosed) was injured with 3:58 remaining. Jackson returned to the game.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (undisclosed) was on the stationary bike during the fourth quarter and had a helmet on, but did not play on the Jets’ final drive.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) was injured on the Bills' final offensive drive when his arm was hit during a sack.

Up Next

The Bills (6-2) start their first two-game homestand of the season when they host Minnesota next Sunday. The Vikings are 7-1 for first-year coach Kevin O'Connell and stretched their winning streak to six games with a 20-17 win at Washington.