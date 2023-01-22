How it happened: Top plays (few), standout players (fewer) from Bills' 27-10 playoff loss to Cincinnati

Make it 29 years without a Super Bowl appearance and 63 years without an NFL championship.

A season that began with the sky-high expectations ended with a thud Sunday as the Bills never led and never threatened the Cincinnati Bengals, falling 27-10 in an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.

The second-seeded Bills lost in this round for the second consecutive year and the Bengals advanced to face Kansas City in an AFC title game rematch.

Here is a recap of the Bengals-Bills game:

Top plays

• The Bengals made it look easy on their initial drive. Cincinnati had gains of seven, four, 23, 10, seven and 28 yards to take a 7-0 lead.

On the touchdown, receiver Ja’Marr Chase was lined up at the left slot and got open when safety Dean Marlowe and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds both went to cover tight end Hayden Hurst in the left flat.

• Cincinnati made it 14-0 on its second possession, capitalizing on another busted Bills coverage.

The Bengals moved from their 28-yard line and converted a third-and-3 on defensive end Boogie Basham’s off-sides penalty. On third-and-7, basically everybody – safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White bit on quarterback Joe Burrow’s fake receiver screen to Chase. That allowed Hurst to catch the 15-yard touchdown.

• The Bills’ offense showed their first sign of life on their third drive. They converted a second-and-13 (receiver Stefon Diggs 16-yard catch), a fourth-and-1 (quarterback Josh Allen two-yard rush) and a second-and-16 (receiver Khalil Shakir 23-yard catch).

The drive was capped on Allen’s one-yard keeper on third-and-goal.

• After the Bills used a 15-play drive to cut the Bengals’ lead to 17-10, Cincinnati went right back to work.

The critical play was on third-and-10 when Burrow threw to Hurst, who jumped over safety Jaquan Johnson’s tackle attempt for a 13-yard gain.

The Bengals capped the drive – and extended their lead to 24-10 – on running back Joe Mixon’s one-yard touchdown.

Standout players

WR Khalil Shakir: Among his catches was a 17-yard reception early in the second half that led to a Bills field goal.

LB Matt Milano: He sacked Burrow once and broke up a would-be touchdown catch by Chase.

Statistics of note

8: First-quarter yards by the Bills’ offense.

15: Plays of the Bills’ first scoring drive, tied for their longest drive of the season that resulted in a touchdown.

4:04 p.m.: When the CBS cameras at the stadium video boards showed injured safety Damar Hamlin watching from an end-zone suite.

1: Defensive snap played by receiver Gabe Davis, who was the deep safety on the Bengals’ “Hail Mary” pass to end the first half.

275: First-half yards allowed by the Bills’ defense; Miami had 231 in the entire game last week.

7:18: Time elapsed on the Bills’ drive to open the third quarter (field goal), the offense’s fifth scoring drive this year of at least seven minutes.

3: Defensive penalties by the Bills on Cincinnati’s third-quarter touchdown drive to make it 24-10.

Injury report

Marlowe was injured in the final minute of the first half and ruled out with a groin injury. He was replaced by Jaquan Johnson.

Poyer and White both departed with 12:48 remaining (head injuries) after colliding on a play that resulted in a pass interference penalty on White, who returned with 7:23 returning.