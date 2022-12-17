How It Happened: Key plays, top stars as Buffalo Bills get walk-off win over Miami Dolphins

The snow held off for most of the game Saturday night, but it came down fast as the game intensified.

Amid the snowflakes, the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 32-29, on a 25-yard, game-winning field goal with no time remaining to clinch an AFC playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season.

The Bills (11-3) hold the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, if the season were to end today.

Kicker Tyler Bass sealed it, but quarterback Josh Allen did just about everything else in the Highmark Stadium thriller.

Here is a recap of the game:

Top plays

• The Bills made quick work on their second drive of the game. They went 75 yards in just four plays, capping it with an 11-yard catch by tight end Quintin Morris. The drive was led by tight ends as Dawson Knox had a 45-yard catch that accounted for the bulk of the drive.

• Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was all over the field. On the first play of a drive, he shredded the Bills defense for a 67-yard run, breaking multiple tackles along the way. A horse collar penalty on Taron Johnson worsened the damage, and put the Dolphins on the 4-yard line. From there, the defense shored up. The Bills held the Dolphins to a field goal, even if they didn't have an answer for Mostert for most of the night.

• Near the end of the second quarter, the Bills were on the Miami 4-yard line with eight seconds left and out of timeouts. Allen put fans on a roller coaster, as he tends to do, seeming for a bit that he was going to run out of time with no options. But near the sideline as the clock expired, he found running back James Cook in the end zone for the score. The 4-yard touchdown gave the Bills a 21-13 lead at half.

• In the third quarter, a would-be big stop by the Bills defense was negated. After going three-and-out, the Dolphins went to punt from midfield. Defensive back Cam Lewis drilled punter Thomas Morstead, and he was called for roughing the kicker. With the fresh chance, the Dolphins needed just three more plays to get a touchdown. This one came by way of Tagovailoa finding wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the 20-yard catch, putting the Dolphins back on top, 26-21.

• The Bills put together a game-winning drive after getting the ball back with 5:56 left in the game. They drove downfield and managed the clock well. Allen took a knee on third down to run off some time, and the Bills called a timeout with two seconds left. Bills players feverishly cleared snow to allow Bass as clean a kick as possible.

Standout players

QB Josh Allen. Allen did it all. He was 25 of 40, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He picked up 77 yards on the ground, and he punched in a critical two-point conversion flying through the air. Allen now has 171 touchdowns, tying Dan Marino for the most for a quarterback in his first five seasons.

TE Dawson Knox. Knox led Bills receivers, and his fourth-quarter touchdown, and Allen's ensuing two-point conversion, tied the game.

CB Tre’Davious White. White was credited with three pass breakups in his best game since returning from missing a year because of knee surgery.

DE Shaq Lawson. Lawson brought down Tagovailoa for a loss of 10. He also forced a fumble, though the Dolphins recovered. Lawson logged sacks in back-to-back weeks.

Statistics of note

44. Allen had a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter. It was his longest run of the season, and one off his career long. Allen had a 45-yard run against the Jaguars in 2018.

3. Three players logged their first receiving touchdown with the Bills, all in the first half: tight end Quintin Morris, running back Nyheim Hines and running back James Cook.

98. Tight end Dawson Knox had a season-high 98 receiving yards. His previous high this season was 70 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

5. Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley was signed to the Bills practice squad on Tuesday. Five days later, he was elevated for the game, was on the field for the first offensive snap, and had one catch for nine yards.

4. The Bills had four drives in the third quarter, and they punted on all four. Two of the four were three-and-out drives. The longest of those four drives netted just 27 yards.

Injury report

Center Mitch Morse went to the locker room during the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury. Greg Van Roten came in at center. Morse was later ruled out with a concussion.

Defensive back Cam Lewis went into the medical tent after he was down on the field for a bit following a significant penalty for roughing the kicker.

Up next

The Bills head to Chicago to take on the Bears this Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bears enter Week 15 at 3-10, and they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1 entering Week 15) in Chicago on Sunday.