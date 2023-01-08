How It Happened: Key plays, standout players in the Bills' 35-23 win over New England

Riding the waves of a full Highmark Stadium and Nyheim Hines’ record-tying kickoff return performance, the Buffalo Bills clinched the second seed in the AFC playoffs with a 35-23 win Sunday over the New England Patriots.

The Bills, who honored injury safety Damar Hamlin before, during and after the game, will roll into the postseason with a seven-game winning streak and are guaranteed to play a home divisional playoff game if they beat Miami next weekend.

New England (8-9) was eliminated from playoff contention, allowing Miami to secure the seventh seed and a trip back to Buffalo.

Here is how it happened:

Top plays

• What a way to start the game. The Bills took a 7-0 lead in Hines’ 96-yard kick return touchdown.

Photos: Bills-Patriots action at Highmark Stadium The Buffalo Bills return to Highmark Stadium for an emotionally charged game against the New England Patriots to wrap up the regular season.

Hines caught the kick just inside the left hashmark and started to his left. He received blocks from Reggie Gilliam (who sealed Jabrill Peppers) and Quintin Morris (who blocked Pierre Strong) and outran Mack Wilson to the end zone.

It was Hines’ first career kick return touchdown (29 attempts) and the Bills’ first since Micah Hyde (45 yards) on Oct. 20, 2019.

• The Bills took a 14-7 lead on the second play of the second quarter. Earlier in the drive, quarterback Josh Allen found receiver Gabe Davis for 18 yards on third-and-6.

Two plays later, on second-and-goal, Allen looked left (receiver Stefon Diggs was bracketed on a slant) and looked right (receiver Isaiah McKenzie was waiting in the flat) before returning to the middle of the field and tight end Dawson Knox for a four-yard touchdown. Knox started with a right-to-left crossing route before pivoting back to the right when Allen scrambled.

Knox’s touchdown catches in the first 11 games: Two.

Knox’s touchdown catches in the last four games: Four.

• The Bills’ red zone turnover issue reemerged late in the first half. Allen scrambles of six and seven yards set up a first down from the Patriots’ 16 with 33 seconds remaining.

Allen threw incomplete to the end zone on first and second downs. On third down, his pass was deflected by Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon and intercepted by safety Devin McCourty at the 3-yard line.

It was the Bills’ eighth red zone turnover this year.

• Two turnovers in a span of three plays: Cornerback Tre’Davious White halted a Patriots’ scoring threat with 9:26 left in the third quarter, intercepting Mac Jones at the 2-yard line. It was White’s first interception since Nov. 14, 2021; he missed the first 10 games of this year while recovering from a torn ACL.

But the Bills gave it right back when running back Devin Singletary fumbled on a second-down carry from the 7-yard line. The Patriots recovered at the 11, but could only take a 17-14 lead on Nick Folk’s 24-yard field goal. The lead didn’t last long.

• Hines returned the ensuing kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown.

Hines was the first player to have two kick return touchdowns in the same game since Sept. 26, 2010 (Seattle’s Leon Washington against the Chargers).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On this return, Hines received blocks from Terrell Bernard (on Matthew Slater), Taiwan Jones (on Adrian Phillips), Tyler Matakevich (on Jahlani Tavai) and Gilliam (on Raekwon McMillian) and after he broke Myles Bryant’s woeful tackle attempt at the 32, Hines high-stepped Deion Sanders-style for the last 10 yards.

• The Bills extended the lead to 28-17 with 1:35 left in the third quarter on receiver John Brown’s 42-yard touchdown reception.

Allen scrambled to his right and Brown – whose initial route was a crosser, turned up-field at the 30 – and made a diving catch. Next Gen Stats said Allen threw in 5.34 seconds.

• Diggs broke a three-game touchdown drought with 8:51 remaining when he caught a 49-yard pass from Allen to give the Bills a 35-23 lead.

The catch was Diggs’ longest since a 53-yard gain against Green Bay on Oct. 30.

Standout players

Nyheim Hines: He scored kick return touchdowns of 96 and 101 yards. Enough said.

Dawson Knox: His second-quarter touchdown catch gave him 20 for his career, tying him with Jay Riemersma for second in Bills history by a tight end.

Matt Milano: The Bills led by 12 points, but New England was on the cusp of the red zone when Milano intercepted Jones in the end zone (his third of the season).

John Brown: Out of the league until the Bills signed him to the practice squad on Nov. 26, he scored his first touchdown since Sept. 20, 2020 (also for the Bills).

Statistics of note

5: Red zone interceptions this year by Allen, which likely will be most in the NFL.

0: Combined penalties in the first three quarters by the Patriots and Bills (first time in a game since 2015).

8: Games this year in which the Bills have committed at least two turnovers (four with at least three, including Sunday against New England).

11: Players in league history who have scored two kick return touchdowns in the same game. Hines was the first in Bills history. The Jets’ Chad Morton scored two against the Bills in September 2002, including a walk-off touchdown.

6: Games this year in which Allen threw at least three touchdown passes.

7: Diggs finished the season with seven 100-yard receiving games.

35: Allen's three touchdown passes gave him 35 for the season, his third consecutive year with at least 35.

Injury report

RT Spencer Brown appeared to sustain a lower leg injury with 2:06 remaining in the second quarter, but didn’t miss a play, able to return after the two-minute warning.

Next

The Bills (13-3) will host a wild card game against Miami (9-8). The Dolphins clinched a spot with their 11-6 win over the New York Jets combined with the Patriots’ loss to the Bills.