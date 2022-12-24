How It Happened: Key plays, standout players from Bills' 35-13 win over Chicago Bears

CHICAGO – The Bills wrapped up their third consecutive AFC East title and remained atop the conference for the lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with a 35-13 win Saturday over the Bears at Soldier Field.

The kickoff temperature was 9 degrees and the Bills’ passing game was mostly ice cold, too. The Bills' 172 net passing yards were their second-fewest of the season.

That left the running game to take over, and take over it did with 254 yards on the ground, the Bills' most rushing yards since the Bills had 272 yards against Miami in December 2016.

Devin Singletary (33 yards), James Cook (27 yards) and Josh Allen (4 yards) scored second-half rushing touchdowns.

The Bills (12-3) extended their winning streak to six games and now get an extra two days of rest before playing at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Here is a recap of the game:

Top plays

• The Bears marched 64 yards on eight plays (not requiring a third-down snap) to open the game and take a 7-0 lead. On third-and-goal, receiver Dante Pettis started from a tight left formation and got wide open when there was either a miscommunication or blown assignment by the Bills’ secondary.

The score was set up by a 20-yard pass to receiver Byron Pringle and a 28-yard carry by running back David Montgomery.

• The Bills scored an opening-drive touchdown for the first time since Week 5 vs. Pittsburgh. They moved into Chicago territory on tight end Dawson Knox’s 24-yard catch to start the game and Allen converted a third-and-6 (10-yard scramble).

On first down, receiver Gabe Davis caught a 19-yard touchdown pass for his career-high tying seventh score of the year (he also had seven in 2020).

• The Bills squandered a chance to take the lead late in the first quarter. They reached the Bears’ 19-yard line, but left guard Rodger Saffold was called for holding and Knox’s catch gained 1 yard.

On second-and-19, Allen threw into double coverage, looking for receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Cornerback Kyler Gordon intercepted at the 1 and returned it the 34-yard line.

• The Bills took their first lead on Singletary’s 33-yard touchdown carry with 10:51 left in the third quarter. It capped an eight-play, 86-yard march.

Singletary’s carry was also his longest of the season (previous was 30 yards vs. Green Bay).

• The Bills took control of the game over a span of four plays.

Play No. 1: Cornerback Dane Jackson forced a fumble by Bears running back David Montgomery. Defensive tackle Tim Settle recovered at the Bears’ 35.

Play No. 2: Cook dashed for a 27-yard touchdown, extending the Bills’ lead to 21-10.

• Marching to put the game away late in the third quarter, Davis fumbled after his catch inside the Bears’ 35-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Justin Fields threw 44 yards to receiver Velus Jones.

• After a successful challenge by Bills coach Sean McDermott turned the football over on downs back to the offense, Allen gave it right back with his second interception. The Bears went three-and-out after starting at the Bills’ 18, but Cairo Santos’ 35-yard field goal cut the Bills’ lead to 21-13 with 10:19 remaining.

Standout players

RB Devin Singletary. He rushed 12 times for 106 yards (8.8-yard average) and his 33-yard touchdown put the Bills ahead for good with 10:51 left in the third quarter.

RB James Cook. Cook averaged 9.0 yards per carry (11-99) and scored on a 27-yard touchdown.

CB Dane Jackson. The first forced fumble of his NFL career was on Chicago’s first second-half possession and led to a Bills touchdown.

P Sam Martin. In difficult conditions, Martin averaged 53.7 yards on three punts, including a 62-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

LB Tremaine Edmunds. The Bills’ terrific work defensively was highlighted by many players, including Edmunds, who made a team-high nine tackles.

Statistics of note

3: The Bills clinched their third consecutive AFC East title, their longest streak since 1988-91.

9: The game-time temperature, which ranks as the fifth-coldest in Solider Field history, behind 2 (December 2008 vs. Green Bay), 3 (December 1983 vs. Green Bay), 4 (January 1988 vs. Washington) and 8 (December 2013 vs. Dallas). The kickoff wind chill was minus-12. According to the Bills, it was the franchise's coldest-ever road game.

5: Opening-drive touchdowns allowed by the Bills’ defense this year (Tennessee, Baltimore, Minnesota, Cleveland and Chicago) and opening-drive touchdowns scored by the Bills’ offense (Rams, Tennessee, Miami, Pittsburgh and Chicago).

100: Receiver Stefon Diggs’ first catch was his 100th of the season. He became the sixth player in NFL history to have 100 catches-1,200 receiving yards in at least three consecutive seasons. Diggs is the first player to accomplish that feat in his first three years with a team. Diggs had only two catches for 26 yards.

3: The Bills had three turnovers (two Allen interceptions and a Davis fumble), their seventh multi-giveaway game of the season and third game with at least three giveaways.

Injury report

TE Dawson Knox was shaken up on the Bills’ first offensive play (24-yard catch) but returned to the game.

DT Jordan Phillips appeared to aggravate the shoulder injury that kept him out of the last two games. He left the game in the second quarter, but returned.

C Ryan Bates, usually the right guard but filling in for Mitch Morse (concussion), sustained a knee injury late in the first half, but returned to start the second half. While Bates was being evaluated, right guard Greg Van Roten moved to center and Ike Boettger went in to play right guard, his first action of the season (Achilles’ injury last December).

Up next

The Bills are back in prime time on Monday, Jan. 2, when they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 11-4 after beating the New England Patriots, 22-18. Like the Bills, the Bengals have won six consecutive games.