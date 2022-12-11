How It Happened: Key plays, standout players from Bills' 20-12 win over the New York Jets

A win is a win is a win. That is the modus operandi for any NFL team in December and the Bills were that team Sunday in their 20-12 victory over the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills punted on their first five possessions.

The Bills allowed four conversions of at least third-and-10 in the first three quarters.

The Bills had to settle for two second-half field goals after a dropped pass and ill-advised run call on third down, giving the Jets hope.

The Bills allowed a punt blocked for a safety.

And the Bills went three-and-out three times in the fourth quarter, failing to run down the clock and giving the Jets a final chance.

But they never trailed as they held onto the top spot in the AFC East and the conference with their fourth consecutive victory.

The Bills (10-3) clinched their fourth consecutive 10-win season for the first time since 1990-93.

Here is a recap of the game:

Top plays

• The Jets reached the Bills’ 38-yard line with under six minutes remaining in the first half. But on consecutive plays, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds stopped Jets running back Michael Carter for a two-yard loss and defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacked quarterback Mike White for an 11-yard loss. The Jets punted.

• With 1:17 remaining in the first half, the Bills lined up for a fourth-and-1 from their 39. Quarterback Josh Allen was in the shotgun, but tight end Dawson Knox motioned to under center.

Before Knox could snap it, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, for some reason, dove over the line, resulting in a five-yard encroachment penalty.

• The Bills broke the scoreless tie with 26 seconds left in the first half on Knox’s 24-yard touchdown catch.

Knox ran a corner route, caught Allen’s pass at the 10 and then jumped in the air near the goal-line, eventually doing a flip and landing in the end zone.

• On the Jets’ first second-half drive, they moved 72 yards over 10 plays to tie it at 7 on running back Zonovan Knight’s 3-yard run (missed tackles by Rousseau and safety Damar Hamlin).

The big play on the drive came on third-and-10 when receiver Braxton Berrios collected a contested 26-yard catch to the Bills’ 36-yard line. It was the Jets’ first touchdown this year on their opening drive of the second half.

• Receiver Stefon Diggs had a quiet first half, but started the second half with a 31-yard catch and run, beating cornerback Lamarcus Joyner with an inside-then-break-outside route.

The Bills capped the drive on Allen’s five-yard touchdown keeper for a 14-7 lead.

• A hit by linebacker Matt Milano sent White back to the bench, and the Bills seized control of the game when Rousseau sacked Joe Flacco and forced him to fumble. Da’Quan Jones recovered the fumble at the Jets’ 44.

The Bills, though, couldn’t put the game away. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie’s second dropped pass forced a 38-yard Tyler Bass field goal to make it 17-7.

• The Bills let the Jets hang around, settling for two field goals to lead 20-7. A bad three-and-out was capped by having Martin’s punt blocked by Jets rookie Jermaine Jonson for a safety with 7:30 remaining.

On the ensuing drive, the Jets could not take advantage, though, turning over possession on a fumble forced by Hamlin and recovered by Milano.

Standout players

P Sam Martin. The Jets started two of their first-half possessions at their 2- and 6-yard lines after solid Martin punts. For the game, he averaged 49.6 yards on seven attempts.

TE Dawson Knox. Knox had four catches for 41 yards (all in the first half), including a 24-yard touchdown that was his first score since Week 8 vs. Green Bay.

DE Greg Rousseau. He tied a career-high with two sacks.

LB Matt Milano. A knee injury kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but not only did Milano start, he thrived, posting a team-high nine tackles plus two pass break-ups and one recovered fumble.

Statistics of note

0. The Bills failed to score in the first quarter for the second time this year (Week 6 at Kansas City).

29. The Bills’ first-quarter yardage total, second-lowest of the year (15 vs. Cleveland in Week 11) and only the fourth first-quarter under 100 yards.

147. Quarterback Josh Allen's season-low passing yards.

3-37. Receiver Stefon Diggs was held to season lows in catches and receiving yards.

232. Total offensive yards for the Bills (a season-low).

5. First-half punts for Sam Martin; he entered the game with a season-high of four (Week 12 at Detroit).

23, 16. Punt returns by the Bills’ Nyheim Hines.

3. Enforced penalties by Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was playing after missing the New England game (ankle). Dawkins entered the game with five penalties on the season.

Injury report

Right guard Ryan Bates sustained an ankle injury on quarterback Allen’s five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and was replaced by Greg Van Roten.

Next

The Bills (10-3) are back in prime time Saturday at 8:15 p.m. against the Miami Dolphins (8-4 entering Sunday night’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers). The Dolphins beat the Bills, 21-19, in Week 3.