How It Happened: Bills 27, Packers 17: Top plays, standout players, key statistics

After going three-and-out on their first drive of the game, the Bills scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives. They got the 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" in Highmark Stadium.

The Bills improved to 6-1, as quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense mounted a first-half lead that the Packers never closed in on.

Here is a recap:

Top plays

• Early in the game, Allen dominated the Packers' defense with a 20-yard run, getting the Bills to the Packers’ 1-yard line. On second-and-1, Allen rolled left and it seemed for a moment as if he were going to try to run into the end zone himself. Then, he found tight end Dawson Knox instead.

It was Allen’s only throw of the eight-play drive, but the 1-yard touchdown pass gave Buffalo the early lead.

• Allen’s second touchdown of the night was a dime to Stefon Diggs. With the Packers' defense closing in, Allen got the throw off, putting it where only Diggs could catch it. Per Next Gen Stats, the 26-yard touchdown was Diggs’ most improbable reception of the season.

• Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had two carries in the game, and they were quite opposite. On the first, he was brought down for a loss of five after traversing all around the backfield. McKenzie would redeem himself. Right after the two-minute warning in the first half, McKenzie had a seven-yard jet sweep into the end zone.

It was McKenzie’s first rushing touchdown of the season, and his fourth overall.

• The Bills' defense held up all night, and twice stopped the Packers on fourth down. The second came in the fourth quarter, when the Packers were trying to start a comeback. Cornerback Taron Johnson had the tackle, bringing Aaron Jones down for a loss of one. Before the fourth down, the Packers had mostly run the ball. The drive took 6:47 off the clock, as the Packers’ urgency did not match their deficit.

Standout players

Josh Allen. Fourth-quarter decisions took away from Allen’s work earlier in the game. On the team’s second drive, Allen logged a 20-yard run, his longest of the night. He finished 13 of 25, throwing for 218 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Allen added 49 rushing yards on six carries, including the kneel down to end it.

Stefon Diggs. Diggs said earlier this week that facing an old division rival didn’t mean much, saying he “(doesn’t) have that same hate no more.” Either way, he looked more than motivated for Sunday’s matchup. In the third quarter, he surpassed 100 receiving yards. He’s had 100-plus receiving yards in five of seven games this season. Diggs’ 26-yard touchdown came the play after he fumbled and recovered. He bounced back quickly, and Allen made sure he had his chance to do so. Diggs finished with 108 yards on six catches.

Matt Milano. The linebacker twice came close to intercepting Rodgers before finally hauling one in. One play after Allen was intercepted by Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, Milano got the ball right back. Defensive tackle Tim Settle got a hand on the ball. Milano finished with five tackles. It was his second interception of the season.

Statistics of note

2020: The last time defensive tackle Tim Settle had a sack headed into Sunday. On second-and-8 early in the first quarter, Settle brought down Rodgers for a loss of seven. It was his first sack with the Bills.

5: Second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau tallied his fifth sack of the year toward the end of the second quarter. That set a new high for Rousseau in just seven games. Last season, he had four. The sack brought up third-and-16, and the Packers were unable to convert. The Bills got the ball back with 0:53 left in the second half, and they were able to get a field goal out of it.

41: Rookie running back James Cook logged a 41-yard reception, a career long. It was his lone catch of the night, but Cook also had 32 rushing yards on four carries.

6-0: The Bills' record in the game after the bye under Sean McDermott. He joins Andy Reid (13) and Don Shula (7) as the only coaches to win their first six games after a bye.

13: Win streak in prime time for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that was snapped. He had not lost in prime time since falling to San Franciscoo on Nov. 24, 2019.

Injury report

Diggs was briefly removed from the game after a call from the medical spotter. He was hit hard after a 53-yard catch, and he went to the medical tent. Diggs returned during the Bills’ first drive after halftime.

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) was ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter. Jaquan Johnson came in to replace him.

Next

The Bills (6-1) take on the New York Jets in East Rutherford next Sunday at 1 p.m. It’s the second divisional meeting for the Bills. The Jets are 5-3 after losing Sunday to the New England Patriots, 22-17.