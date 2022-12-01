How It Happened: Allen, Cook, defense help Bills notch first AFC East win of the season in New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Buffalo Bills notched their first win over an AFC East opponent of the season, as they defeated the New England Patriots 24-10 at Gillette Stadium on "Thursday Night Football."

A 15-play, 94-yard, touchdown drive took 8:55 off the clock. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs felt the methodical drive showcased what the offense can do when each player does his part.

"Performing at a high level in high pressure situations," Diggs said. "Leading with Josh (Allen) making good decisions, running backs protecting the ball, and those small pass really getting us first downs, or getting us eight or nine yards. It's huge. ... I just feel like when it's a conglomerate of everyone doing their job, it's a lot of success. And it seems like, I guess, like it's a well-oiled machine, but there's a lot that goes into it."

The Bills improved to 9-3 and are enter the weekend in sole possession of first place in the division.

Here is a recap:

Top plays

• Josh Allen got wide receiver Stefon Diggs yet another touchdown against the Patriots to start the second quarter. Diggs entered the game with 26 receptions for 373 yards and four touchdowns in four regular season games against the Patriots since he joined the Bills. His latest was an eight-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone.

• Allen’s second touchdown throw of the night was particularly impressive, after it seemed improbable just a split-second before. Allen created time, threw as he leapt right against the sideline and connected with Gabe Davis for an 8-yard score. It was Davis’ sixth touchdown of the season.

• A would-be interception by safety Jordan Poyer was reversed, but the athletic side leap was a remarkable effort. The near-pick came on second-and-14, and even though it was called back, the Bills defense was able to hold. The Patriots picked up just five yards the next play, with Mac Jones throwing to Jakobi Meyers, then punted.

• Back after missing time from an ankle injury, defensive end A.J. Epenesa had a huge sack late in the game to move the Patriots back out of the red zone. On second-and-8, Epenesa got to Jones, bringing him down for a loss of 13 and Buffalo’s only sack of the game. Jones was nearly sacked the next play, on third-and-21. The Patriots tacked on a field goal to end the drive, making it 24-10.

Standout players

• Josh Allen: Allen was 22 of 33, throwing for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His 20 yards on eight carries count the victory formation, as Allen was able to kneel it out for the road win over the Patriots, marking the first time the Bills have won three consecutive road games at New England since 1992 through 1994.

• James Cook: The rookie running back was involved early. In the first half, Cook had 50 rushing yards on eight carries, along with three catches on three targets for 30 receiving yards. His 28-yard run toward the end of the first quarter was his longest of the night. He finished with 105 all-purpose yards.

• Shaq Lawson: The same day the Bills placed pass rusher Von Miller on injured reserve, Lawson logged three tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Statistics of note

10: Stefon Diggs’ touchdown on the first play of the second quarter was his 10th of the season. Ten touchdowns ties his career high for a season, and Diggs did so in just 12 games. Diggs also became the first Bills player in franchise history to record multiple seasons with 10-plus receiving touchdowns.

48: Each team attempted a 48-yard field goal in the same direction in the first half. Bills kicker Tyler Bass’ kick was good in the first quarter, putting the Bills on the board first. Bass, who was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November on Thursday morning, is now 9-of-10 on attempts from 40 – 49 yards this season. Meanwhile, Patriots kicker Nick Folk hit the crossbar from 48 yards out toward the end of the second quarter.

First: Allen became the first player in league history to log three seasons with 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. He accomplished this in just five seasons.

Injury report

Cornerback Tre’Davious White spent some time in the medical tent for a stinger, but he was cleared to return. White did not play the defensive drive right after he was in the tent, but came back on a series later. The Bills continued to rotate cornerbacks Thursday.

On the same play in the third quarter, tight end Dawson Knox (toe) and left tackle David Quessenberry (ankle) were both injured. Quessenberry was already starting in place of injured Dion Dawkins (ankle). Justin Murray came in for a snap at left tackle, followed by Bobby Hart. Quessenberry was back with 12:10 left in the fourth quarter. Knox was cleared to return and came back in for the first play of the fourth quarter.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) was injured toward the end of the game and ruled out.

Up next

The Bills continue their stretch of AFC East games, hosting the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. The Jets are currently 7-4 and take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.