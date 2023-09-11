A Week 1 giveaway for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills blew a 10-point lead, committed four turnovers and lost 22-16 in overtime to the New York Jets on rookie Xavier Gipson’s 65-yard punt return touchdown Monday.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers injures Achilles on first series Rodgers was ruled out of the game after an early ankle injury. The Jets announced that his X-rays were negative.

On the ESPN broadcast, officiating analyst John Parry said Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt should have been called for a leg whip of the Bills’ Quintin Morris at the Buffalo 25-yard line.

“You’ve got to put an asterisk on it,” Parry said. “There’s a tripping call that was not made. A trip, a leg whip, on No. 55, which would have brought the touchdown back.”

Regardless, this was a collapse by the Bills, who couldn’t close out a Jets team that lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his fourth play.

Here is how it happened:

Top plays

Rodgers’ fourth play in a Jets uniform could potentially be the biggest play of his team’s season … and in a worst-possible-scenario kind of way. Defensive end Leonard Floyd, making his Bills debut, avoided a low block attempt by left tackle Duane Brown and sacked Rodgers in 3.21 seconds.

Rodgers appeared to have jammed his left ankle into the turf. He was carted from the sideline to the locker room and wore a protective boot as he entered the X-ray room.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that he believes Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury. An MRI exam is scheduled for Tuesday. “The MRI is gonna confirm what we think is already gonna happen,” Saleh said. “But it’s not good.”

Allen’s interception-masked-as-a-punt early in the second quarter gave the Jets possession at their 3-yard line. No matter. Second-year tailback Breece Hall, in his first game since last October’s torn ACL, burst down the right side for an 83-yard gain.

The Jets tied it on a 26-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal.

The Bills took a 10-3 lead with 4:43 left in the second quarter on Allen’s 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Stefon Diggs.

The 75-yard drive included a 26-yard catch by Gabe Davis to the Jets’ 11. Three plays later, on third-and-4, Allen bought 6.14 seconds of time scrambling to his right. Just before he crossed the line of scrimmage, he found Diggs in the end zone.

The Bills had an opportunity to take control of the game late in the second quarter. Linebacker Matt Milano intercepted Wilson at the Jets’ 48 and the Bills started at the 50.

The Bills reached the Jets’ 20, but Allen was sacked. Tyler Bass’ 34-yard field goal gave the Bills a 13-3 halftime lead.

Leading 13-6, the Bills squandered another chance to add to the lead when Allen’s downfield throw on second-and-13 from the Jets’ 41 was intercepted by safety Jordan Whitehead.

It was the 19th multi-interception regular-season game of his career.

Allen’s three interceptions all went to Whitehead. He is the first player to have three interceptions in a regular-season game since 2018.

After Allen’s third INT, Wilson made his first play of the game on a third-and-3 from his 48-yard line when he found receiver Allen Lazard, who gained 24 yards.

The Jets tied it with 4:55 remaining when receiver Garrett Wilson made a terrific 3-yard touchdown catch with Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White draped all over him. Wilson stabbed the football with his right hand and was able to corral it after freeing his left hand.

The Bills gave it right back on the next play from scrimmage with 4:51 remaining. Allen dropped the shotgun snap and after picking it up, fumbled after being hit by Micheal Clemons.

The Jets took over at the Bills’ 27. Wilson converted a fourth-and-1 (2-yard gain) with 2:50 remaining. Zuerlein’s 30-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining gave the Jets their first lead.

On the Bills’ final drive, Allen’s 15-yard completion to Diggs with 29 seconds left moved the Bills to the Jets’ 42. Coach Sean McDermott called his final timeout, followed by a 10-yard Allen-to-Diggs completion.

Bass’ 50-yard field goal banked it in off the left upright with two seconds left in regulation.

Standout players

WR Stefon Diggs. He scored his 30th touchdown since joining the Bills (5-yard score in the second quarter). Allen and Diggs became the second QB-WR combination in Bills history with 30 touchdowns in the regular season; Jim Kelly and Andre Reed combined for 65. Diggs caught 10 passes for 102 yards.

LB Matt Milano. His ninth career interception led to a Bills field goal.

DE Leonard Floyd. In his first game with the Bills, he had 1½ sacks.

Statistics of note

83: Jets RB Breece Hall’s gain in the second quarter, the longest rushing play allowed by the Bills since Tennessee’s Chris Johnson scored an 83-yard touchdown in October 2012.

3: Interceptions by Bills QB Josh Allen. It was his third career three-interception regular-season game. In Week 1, Allen’s three picks were tied for the most with Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill.

“02”: The Bills debuted their “02” personnel package in the third quarter – two tight ends and three receivers. TE Dawson Knox lined up in the backfield and took the play-action fake. Allen threw nine yards to TE Dalton Kincaid.

Injury report

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was injured in the third quarter while tackling Jets running back Dalvin Cook. Phillips returned to the game.

Up next

The Bills (0-1) have the short work week in advance of hosting Las Vegas (1-0) in Sunday’s home opener (1 p.m.). The Raiders won 17-16 at Denver on Sunday on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s 6-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jakobi Meyers with 6:34 remaining. It will be the Raiders’ first visit to Orchard Park since 2017 (34-14 Bills win).