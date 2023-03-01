INDIANAPOLIS – Isaiah Hodgins has become the one who got away for a significant number of Buffalo Bills fans.

Drafted by the Bills in the sixth round in 2020, Hodgins could never quite gain a foothold on the Bills’ 53-man roster. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve, then appeared in just one game in 2021, spending the majority of that season on the practice squad.

In 2022, Hodgins again started the year on the practice squad after he failed to make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp despite a strong preseason. He joined the active roster in October, appearing in two games and making four catches for 41 yards in a 38-3 win over Pittsburgh in Week 5.

Hodgins, however, was released Nov. 1, the same day the Bills acquired safety Dean Marlowe and running back Nyheim Hines on the NFL’s trade deadline day and also activated cornerback Tre’Davious White to the active roster.

That allowed the New York Giants, led by former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, to pounce in their new positions as the Giants’ general manager and head coach, respectively. Hodgins was claimed off waivers and proceeded to break out over the rest of 2022, finishing with 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns (which tied for the team lead) in eight regular-season games.

In an NFC wild-card playoff game against Minnesota, Hodgins, 24, exploded for eight catches, 108 yards and a touchdown in an upset victory.

Particularly because the Bills’ depth at wide receiver was exposed as lacking as the 2022 season went on, letting Hodgins get away became a big point of contention for fans.

On Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he wasn’t surprised by Hodgins’ success with the Giants, and offered an explanation for why he was unable to stick with the Bills coming out of training camp.

“If you look back with us, in the preseason, Isaiah, the last two preseasons, made a lot of great plays for us. It's a numbers game and so unfortunately, you got to figure out who you can get up, who can get active,” Beane said. “Isaiah not making our roster was more of a special teams thing, that fifth wide receiver. But love who he is, enjoyed watching his success up there with with Brian and Joe and wish him nothing but the best, and I'm sure he'll continue to do well.”

The Giants made the no-brainer decision to re-sign Hodgins, who was an exclusive-rights free agent, last month. He’ll play the 2023 season for the veteran minimum salary of $870,000 – a tremendous value for a player whose career appears to be ascending.

“He’s a guy we obviously drafted when we were in Buffalo and were familiar with him,” Schoen said Tuesday. “Smart, tough and dependable. A good worker. He knew the offense, he came in, he could play four spots and he went out and performed the way we thought he would. That was an important piece, that was an important pickup, a great job by the pro department identifying him when he became available. The timing was right and he did a heck of a job for us.”

The combine brings the entire NFL community together here and offers a chance for friends to catch up. In the case of Beane and Schoen, the mutual respect is through the roof. The Giants greatly exceeded expectations in 2022, and Schoen credited his time under Beane as the Bills’ assistant GM for being a great springboard to his current role.

“I would have been swimming if it wasn't for Brandon,” he said. “I was fortunate that he put me in his hip pocket for my entire time there. He came up in football operations before he shifted into evaluation and scouting, so he had a different perspective for 15 or so years of running an organization and being a leader in all facets. So (there's) so much more to the job that I would have had no idea about if it wasn't for Brandon.

"I reflect back a lot to 2017, some of the waiver wire claims … where you could – as I said in my introductory press conference – compete today and build for tomorrow. The way to acquire players even in '18 when we had $50 million in dead cap space, how to acquire players even when you're a little bit hamstrung, those are all things I took into this year and some of it paid off in terms of the waiver wire guys we were able to get.”

It also helped that Schoen nailed his hire as head coach, as Daboll won the NFL Coach of the Year award in his first season.

“I thought ‘Dabes’ did a really good job. Obviously, he got coach of the year so it was fun to watch what him and Joe (Schoen) got started in New York,” Beane said. “I'm sure you see his passion, you see his energy, the guy that we got to know well in Buffalo and so I'm sure those guys will continue to do very well year two up in New York.”