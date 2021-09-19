How his Miami BBQ restaurant helped Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie diversify portfolio off field, and on

“So far, we've exceeded expectations by a lot,” Rodriguez said. “It was like that in the beginning because we didn't have a routine. We're all brand-new. No one knows nothing, so we're just kind of winging it. I'm over here trying to quarterback the whole thing at the front while cutting meat at the same time. I have a bunch of kids behind me. It’s their first job, they don't know anything about anything, you know what I mean? I have 150 hungry people outside trying to get in to order food. It became an event.”

It took about a month, but eventually the operation became more efficient. McKenzie played a big part in that. The 26-year-old committed over the summer to learning every facet of the business – including the cuisine.

“The barbecue I knew was going to like, Chili's and getting ribs,” he said. “I didn't know anything about brisket, pulled pork, none of that.”

Rodriguez, who said barbecue has been passed down from generation to generation in his family, educated McKenzie on the finer points of the process – which is serious business in Texas.