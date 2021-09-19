How his Miami BBQ restaurant helped Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie diversify portfolio off field, and on

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. -- Isaiah McKenzie couldn’t pick just one.
The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver was asked what he recommends at La Traila, the barbecue restaurant he opened in his hometown in May.
“Everything’s good,” he said. “The brisket. The ribs. The pulled pork. All the sides. It’s all good.”
Eventually, though, McKenzie got to his favorite item on the menu – the brisket sundae. The item, which would fit right in at the Erie County Fair, is a macaroni-and-cheese base layered with baked beans and creamed corn, then topped with prime beef brisket, queso fresco, crema and a housemade sauce.
It turns out to be a good choice. In fact, the brisket sundae is a big reason why the Miami New Times awarded La Traila “Best Barbecue” in its 2021 “Best of Miami” awards edition.
McKenzie is known in Buffalo as being the Swiss-army knife of the Bills’ offense. He’s added additional duties this year as the team’s primary kick and punt returner. In the locker room, he’s one of the “glue guys” coach Sean McDermott refers to as being so important to team chemistry. If there’s a loud conversation happening somewhere, there’s a good bet McKenzie’s in the middle of it. Ask any of his teammates about him, and there is a smile or perhaps a shake of the head before they give an answer.
McKenzie, though, has a serious side to him. That was formed here. The Jumbotron inside the Miami Dolphins’ home stadium, where McKenzie will take the field at 1 p.m. Sunday, was within view from the apartment complex he grew up in in the tough Carol City section of Miami Gardens. He would wake up at 5:30 a.m. to catch a 6:20 bus to American Heritage High, an elite private school his grandmother volunteered at so he could attend. After football practice, he’d go to work.
His first job was at a Wendy’s … but that didn’t last long.
“I got fired within a month,” he said with a laugh. “I was eating the nuggets and the fries. I wasn’t mad, though. I wanted to learn how to work. That was a start.”
McKenzie was preparing then for what would come next, even if he had no idea what that would be.
“People would always ask, ‘what are you going to do if you don't make it to the NFL or your career doesn't last that long?’ ” he said. “I'm like, ‘man, I don't mind working two jobs. I like being busy. I don't mind getting up in the morning and working a job if I have to. Luckily, I've been grateful to have this career I'm having right now. ... At the same time, I can work on things off the field, as well.”
The budding entrepreneur returns Sunday to face his hometown team as a key member of the Bills – both on the field and off.
“You can tell he’s one of the heartbeats of our team,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “He jokes a lot and he says he’s the ‘face of the franchise’ or stuff like that, but just from my point of view, being here such a short time, he definitely is one of the heartbeats of our team. He’s a small guy … but he’s a tough guy, and definitely with the energy that he brings, and his personality, it just kind of shapes our team. You know, we’ve got some hard-nosed guys, tough guys, and guys that came through the back door, so they’re tough workers.”
Diversifying his portfolio
The NFL can be a cruel business, which McKenzie has experienced firsthand. A fifth-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2017, he spent every game on Denver’s active roster as a rookie. He was cut before the start of the next season, though, and bounced between the practice squad and active roster before being claimed off waivers by the Bills on Nov. 5, 2018.
McKenzie finished out that season and played in 2019 with the Bills before hitting unrestricted free agency. He has signed one-year contracts in each of the past two offseasons to stay in Buffalo.
“Every year, it’s gonna be a fight and I understand that,” he said. “Somebody is looking to take your spot. Each and every year I come back here and I want to go out there and want to play. I love this game. I talk a lot of smack and I play football, but at the end of the day I’ve come here each and every day to fight.”
At the same time, his mind is moving as fast as his feet. McKenzie started to think about opening a food truck back in 2018 as a source of secondary income, but there was only one problem. He had no idea how to cook, and didn’t really know anyone who did, either.
That changed when McKenzie met Mel Rodriguez, a 41-year-old native of Austin, Texas. Rodriguez’s girlfriend’s sister is good friends with McKenzie dating back to middle school, so they were introduced and a friendship quickly formed.
Rodriguez, who moved to the Miami area in 2017, had hoped to bring Texas-style barbecue to South Florida. Early in 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, he and McKenzie officially partnered, with the receiver providing the startup money and Rodriguez running the day-to-day operations of their new barbecue venture.
Given that opening during a pandemic isn’t the best timing, the business started slowly. At first, Rodriguez conducted pop-ups, where he could sell his food at temporary locations. Eventually, the popularity of those events landed them a spot at Unbranded Brewery in Hialeah, where La Traila provided food every weekend. That started last September, while McKenzie was back in Buffalo.
“In the beginning, I would cook food for two days and we were selling it two days. Toward December, I was still cooking for two days, and I was running out in one day,” Rodriguez said. “Then in February, I was cooking for two days, and I was running out in three hours. We saw this huge uptick.”
It was clear at that point what Rodriguez was doing was a hit.
“People were showing up in lines. It was pretty awesome to know that people enjoy your food,” he said. “We're in Miami. It's great culture, right? But there's nothing like it here. I feel like we're one of a kind in the area. I was afraid at first because I didn't know how people were going to acclimate to Texas barbecue, but brisket is pretty universal, man.”
It was clear the pair needed their own location, which Rodriguez and McKenzie found in the spring in the space of a former restaurant that closed during the pandemic. Located at 8030 NW 154th St., La Traila officially opened May 29, with Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins as one of the first customers in line – even though he doesn’t eat pork.
“It was dope,” Dawkins said. “It was a great time and the food was good. … It’s the same guy, just running around making a lot of noise, being energetic. To see him with a different logo on his shirt, it’s just weird, but it’s cool seeing that he can separate ball and dive into an off-the-field venture like he did.”
At the time it opened, it was common for lines of 100 to 150 people to gather outside. Food is prepped as its ordered, and with just five tables and space for about 20 guests inside, that proved problematic in the scorching South Florida summer.
“So far, we've exceeded expectations by a lot,” Rodriguez said. “It was like that in the beginning because we didn't have a routine. We're all brand-new. No one knows nothing, so we're just kind of winging it. I'm over here trying to quarterback the whole thing at the front while cutting meat at the same time. I have a bunch of kids behind me. It’s their first job, they don't know anything about anything, you know what I mean? I have 150 hungry people outside trying to get in to order food. It became an event.”
It took about a month, but eventually the operation became more efficient. McKenzie played a big part in that. The 26-year-old committed over the summer to learning every facet of the business – including the cuisine.
“The barbecue I knew was going to like, Chili's and getting ribs,” he said. “I didn't know anything about brisket, pulled pork, none of that.”
Rodriguez, who said barbecue has been passed down from generation to generation in his family, educated McKenzie on the finer points of the process – which is serious business in Texas.
“He has good morals. He's a good kid,” Rodriguez said of McKenzie. “When we need something – if we need something – he's there. And he tries really hard to be involved. He's taking out plates to people, working cashier. It got to a point where he thought he could cut meat, but he's not there yet. He’s washed dishes. He's good about everything. When we were doing all this, he was that person that kept me even keel in the sense of 'don't worry, it's going to get done.' That's kind of our mantra now that we have. Everything works out. I don't stress over anything anymore, because what's the point? He's kind of taught me that.”
When the restaurant opened, Rodriguez figured he could run things with four or five employees. Instead, he’s employed about 25 people.
Now, the pair hopes to soon open a second location – perhaps after the 2021 Bills season – one with the square footage to allow bigger groups to sit around tables together.
“I'm thinking about it as another source of income, at the same time, this food's pretty good,” McKenzie said. “Now I'm looking at this as, I ‘want this to be bigger than just one restaurant. I want two or three, because this food is good and he knows what he's doing.’ ”
There is nothing inside La Traila to suggest it’s owned by an NFL player, save a framed copy of an article ESPN did about the business.
“He's very humble,” Rodriguez said. “He doesn't think of himself as any better than anyone. He plays video games with our staff. That's who he is. You wouldn't know he's an NFL football player if you saw him. I don't have to worry about him having this complex of, ‘I'm an NFL football player, I shouldn't be washing dishes.’ He doesn't think that way.”
McKenzie’s desire to add a secondary source of income displays a fiscal sense of responsibility that is not always common among NFL players. Stories of professional athletes who have made huge amounts of money, only to lose it all, are all too common.
“I'm glad that he focuses on the big picture,” Rodriguez said. “He doesn't want to go out and spend 50 grand on a meal or ride private jets here and there. It's just not him.
“I'm not going to say he's cheap, but he'll only spend money in good situations. Dinners for people. He's very giving. He always wants to make people feel good. We went out for my birthday, man, and he bought like three tables a round of drinks that were having little birthday parties here and there. He's generous in that sense. If anyone needs something, he's always there for the people he's known for a long time. I see it. For me, that just says something about his character. I appreciate that about him.”
A ‘glue guy’
McKenzie’s coaching staff and teammates appreciate him, too – even if they might not admit it.
“I hate him,” quarterback Josh Allen said with a wry smile.
“I’m never gonna go,” Diggs, who lives in South Florida in the offseason, joked when asked if he’s been to McKenzie’s restaurant.
It seems as if everyone on the team has a story about McKenzie – just very few of them can be told in the media.
“You’ve got to have guys like that: glue guys or guys that connect player to player. That glue is important to building a good team,” McDermott said. “It’s really one of the cool moments of my head coaching career, where we got him from Denver, right? … To have him come here and be able to do what he’s done, and kind of be the person in our locker room that he’s become, it’s really been fun to watch.”
During McKenzie’s first news conference of training camp, he was jokingly asked if he thought he should have met with the media sooner, being the face of the franchise and all.
“Uh yeah, first day,” he deadpanned. “You got Josh, that’s all right. Don’t worry about it. I just took a backseat, knew I’d get my chance. But I’ve got my chance now, you’ve got two hours, so I’m here.”
McKenzie has been that way since he was a kid.
“I like to talk to people, get to know them, so when people come around me, they feel comfortable being themselves,” he said. “I'm going to be myself regardless, whether you're mean, smart, nice, I'm going to be myself, and if you accept me for who I am, I'm going to accept you for who you are, and we're going to be cool forever.”
During the special-teams portion of every practice, McDermott will make it a point to visit McKenzie as he’s fielding punts, in an effort to distract him. On Thursday, the roles were reversed.
The head coach dropped back to field punts from the JUGS machine, with McKenzie staring over his shoulder.
“I didn't give him any pointers,” McKenzie said. “I wanted to see him try to do what I do every day.”
McKenzie called quickly for the TV cameras to focus on his coach.
“Mine didn’t look very pretty, I can tell ya that,” McDermott laughed. “It was good to kind of do that out there a little bit, have some fun. But yeah – for the record, those were six-second, seven-second hang time punts. That’s what I had them at, at least. But yeah, that left a lot to be desired. I’m aware of that. So that’s why I am where I am, and they are where they are.”
McKenzie has replaced Pro Bowl return man Andre Roberts with the Bills, which is big shoes to fill. That realization set in Saturday night before the season opener against Pittsburgh.
“I'm driving to the hotel and my stomach started hurting. I started thinking about kick returns, punt returns. It was anxiety, and I've never had that before,” he said. “I'm driving in the car, I usually listen to music, I'm not listening to music or nothing.”
McKenzie reached the team hotel and eventually fell asleep. He awoke on game day determined not to overthink things. During pregame warmups, he turned to Taiwan Jones and Jaquan Johnson and told them he had a good feeling.
“It's a possibility I can take this to the house,” McKenzie told them. “I get the confidence in my brain, 'I can do it.' ”
He darn near did. McKenzie’s return went 75 yards to the Pittsburgh 24-yard line. That left Highmark Stadium shaking from the fan’s roars.
“Last year, with the touches I got, I took advantage of them,” he said. “This year, I get a little bit more with the return jobs, I just want to take advantage of those.”
McKenzie scored five touchdowns last season on just 30 catches, meaning one of every six times he caught the ball reached the end zone.
“When he touches the ball, usually good things happen,” Allen said.
McKenzie fought through a shoulder injury to return to the opener against Pittsburgh, displaying that toughness that has impressed his teammates and coaches. His average of 35.8 yards on four kick returns leads the NFL through Week 1.
“He’s worked hard at it,” McDermott said. “This offseason he put a lot of time into it, and it was good to have him back there. Now it's an every week thing, right? So it's consistency, it's ball security, it's execution just like it is for the other phases as well and I thought he got off to a good start in particular in that game.”
After Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, McKenzie’s teammates and coaches will get to experience his other job. La Traila is catering some 200 postgame meals for the team and its staff – including Diggs.
“He has no choice,” McKenzie said. “That postgame meal is going to be my food and he's going to have to eat it. … They joke with me all the time, but they really want to have it.”
That gives the Bills something in common with the people in South Florida.
“I always wanted to have something that I can call mine,” McKenzie said. “Right now, I have football, I can call it mine. I have a job. I get paid to do it and I love doing this, but when I go home in the offseason, I want to go home to my restaurant, and say 'yo, that's mine.' Hopefully I can do many more ventures. I love just getting things done.”