How have the Pegulas gotten things right with the Bills, but so, so wrong with the Sabres?

By that point, the Bills were in the capable hands of Beane and coach Sean McDermott and had drafted Allen. Beane was the Bills’ first GM hired by the Pegulas after they fired Doug Whaley. McDermott, who was curiously hired before Beane, was the second head coach hired by the Pegulas after Rex Ryan, and his staff has remained largely intact.

"What Brandon and Sean shared with me right after they got the job, and really motivated me and really endeared themselves to me, was, 'Hey, this is our vision. This is the kind of football team we want. These are the kind of guys we want on our football team. And that's what we're going to pursue,'" Williams said before the start of last season. "They've got a plan. They don't do anything just to do it or to sell tickets or to make a splash. That's not what they do. Any decision, any move they make, is part of a greater plan and a greater vision that really inspired me at 34, 35 years old, to come back and play a couple of more years.