How have the Pegulas gotten things right with the Bills, but so, so wrong with the Sabres?

How can Terry and Kim Pegula simultaneously preside over the worst team in the National Hockey League and one of the best teams in the National Football League?
The Buffalo Sabres haven’t made the playoffs in 10 years, the longest active streak in the NHL and third-longest active drought in North American professional sports, languishing under the Pegulas’ ownership since 2011. The Buffalo Bills, under the Pegulas’ stewardship since 2014, snapped the nation's longest active postseason drought in 2017, have reached the NFL playoffs in three of the last four years and advanced to within one victory of the Super Bowl last season.
What’s led to the Sabres’ relentless struggles and the Bills’ terrific turnaround?
And is there any hope the hockey team can drag itself back to relevance with the Pegulas in charge?
“The bottom line for me is that ownership doesn’t matter very much and successful ownership tends to be more a product of good fortune than of some superior management style,” said Andrew Zimbalist, the renowned sports economist at Smith College in Massachusetts, in an interview with The Buffalo News, explaining that the salary cap in both leagues ensures all teams spend similar amounts on player payroll. “Beyond that, owners do have some impact. They hire the team president and the general manager, and they help to create a culture in the clubhouse. But I think they tend to be more a product of chance, really, than of superior design or management skills.”
The Pegulas, billionaires who made their fortune in the natural gas industry, have nevertheless drawn praise and condemnation from each fanbase, especially from frustrated and angry Sabres faithful who think the owners view their hockey team as second-class citizens compared to the football team.
The buck always stops with ownership, but there is heightened attention in Buffalo because Kim Pegula serves as president of both the Bills and Sabres, and Terry Pegula has been known to share his opinions on prospects with talent evaluators for both organizations, potentially influencing player personnel decisions.
The Pegulas, through a spokesperson, declined an interview request for this four-part series, in which reporters who cover the Bills and Sabres for The Buffalo News combined to scrutinize what has gone right and wrong under the Pegulas’ ownership of both franchises, focusing on team management, player acquisition, player development and sheer luck.
“We want to win,” Kim Pegula said in June 2020 after firing 22 Sabres employees, including general manager Jason Botterill and members of the scouting and development staffs. “Owners want to win, they want to bring a championship to their city. And I think that’s the key thing that drives them consistently. Now, not everyone may agree on how that happens. But I will say I don’t know any owner that doesn’t have that as their No. 1 priority."
Culture, strategy, leadership
In his first offseason as owner of the Sabres, Terry Pegula pushed for the team to sign Christian Ehrhoff and Ville Leino, moves that didn’t pan out, and more recently told former GM Botterrill to re-sign Jeff Skinner, though the ex-GM was responsible for contract terms. That seemed intuitive at the time, but appears to have backfired so far.
When it comes to the Bills, Terry Pegula has developed a reputation of allowing his football professionals to call the shots, but he’s been involved in the scouting process, notably traveling to visit quarterback prospects before the 2018 draft. He had a stopwatch at Josh Allen’s pro day and watched film of the QB with general manager Brandon Beane on the flight to Wyoming.
The hands-on management structure and leadership style are the Pegulas’ prerogatives as owners, but that opens them up to credit and, more often, criticism, depending on how each team performs.
“You get owners who interfere in the operation of the team,” Zimbalist said. “You get owners who feel like they understand the sport better than the people who have been working in it for 20 or 30 years or who have been trained in analytics and a data science graduate program or an economic graduate program. So you do get owners who come along like that and simply start making decisions on their own and firing one GM after another GM. There are ways in which the ownership can interfere with the proper running of an organization.”
It’s easier to change a team’s fortunes in the NFL – a cash cow thanks to lucrative television contracts – than in the NHL because contracts in football aren’t fully guaranteed. In hockey, a couple of bad deals can doom a franchise for years, and losing, not to mention a pandemic, can torpedo profits because franchises are more reliant on ticket and merchandise sales.
This doesn’t impact what the Pegulas spend on the Sabres’ roster – though there is no mandate to spend to the cap – but it might affect their expenditures throughout the rest of the organization, such as on scouting and support positions.
Jed Hughes, who has been labeled by Forbes magazine as “the most connected and widely respected executive in the sports industry,” is the vice chairman and global sector leader of sports for Korn Ferry, a management consulting firm that helps teams identify and hire front-office talent.
Hughes declined a request to speak about the Pegulas’ ownership of the Bills and Sabres, but he outlined the enormity of their task in general in an article on his company’s website in 2018.
“Turning a losing franchise into a championship team is like trying to turn around a bankrupt company,” Hughes said. “You have to get the culture, strategy and leadership exactly right to make it a place where talent wants to go. But that is extremely hard to do in a super competitive, constantly changing landscape.”
Kim Pegula has served as president of the Bills and Sabres since Russ Brandon resigned from the dual role in May 2018, following an internal investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
By that point, the Bills were in the capable hands of Beane and coach Sean McDermott and had drafted Allen. Beane was the Bills’ first GM hired by the Pegulas after they fired Doug Whaley. McDermott, who was curiously hired before Beane, was the second head coach hired by the Pegulas after Rex Ryan, and his staff has remained largely intact.
Retired Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who spent his entire 13-year career with Buffalo from 2006-18, has called Beane’s and McDermott’s leadership crucial to the franchise’s turnaround.
"What Brandon and Sean shared with me right after they got the job, and really motivated me and really endeared themselves to me, was, 'Hey, this is our vision. This is the kind of football team we want. These are the kind of guys we want on our football team. And that's what we're going to pursue,'" Williams said before the start of last season. "They've got a plan. They don't do anything just to do it or to sell tickets or to make a splash. That's not what they do. Any decision, any move they make, is part of a greater plan and a greater vision that really inspired me at 34, 35 years old, to come back and play a couple of more years.
"And more than anything, over three years, what they've done is they have not deviated from their vision or from their direction. It's like, 'This is what we believe, this is the way we're going to go. We're not going to deviate for any reason. Ups and downs in the road, rocky seas, this is the direction we're going.' And I think that's something to be commended and to be excited about."
The Sabres have not enjoyed similar stability.
Kim Pegula is the fourth team president since she and her husband bought the franchise, which has cycled through seven head coaches – eight if interim coach Don Granato isn’t retained – and four GMs in a decade.
"When you feel like there’s a disconnect with the people that you have in charge, it’s hard to sit by and just let it continue, knowing that you so desperately want to win and you so desperately want to succeed for your fans and your staff and your community," Kim Pegula said after Botterill's firing.
The Sabres have finished with the fewest points in the NHL in four of the last eight seasons.
In the decade of Pegula ownership, the Sabres are last in the NHL in points (not counting the expansion Vegas Golden Knights), last in points percentage, last in goals scored and have allowed the most goals.
They traded away a player in Ryan O’Reilly who went on to win the Conn Smythe Trophy and Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues.
And a raft of high draft picks and free agent signings have underperformed, including top-line center Jack Eichel, who might have played his final game with the Sabres amid his stated “disconnect” with the organization. Eichel wants to have a herniated disk in his neck replaced by undergoing a relatively new surgery that’s never been performed on an NHL player.
Difficult to compare
There is only one other instance of an ownership group controlling an NFL and NHL team.
Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke's family also owns the NHL's Colorado Avalanche (and the NBA's Denver Nuggets, among other ventures).
Kroenke purchased the Avalanche and Nuggets in July 2000. The Avs have reached the playoffs 12 times in the last 20 seasons and won the Stanley Cup in 2001. The Nuggets have reached the playoffs 13 times in his tenure and twice appeared in the Western Conference Finals.
Kroenke purchased the St. Louis Rams in August 2010 and relocated the team to LA in 2016. The Rams finished with a losing record in each of his first seven seasons at the helm, but produced a winning record in each of the last four seasons under coach Sean McVay. They advanced to the playoffs in three of those years and to Super Bowl LIII in February 2019.
For what it’s worth, Kevin Demoff has served as the Rams’ chief operating officer, the team’s top front office executive, since 2009. Kroenke's son, Josh Kroenke, has been the president of the Nuggets and Avalanche since 2010 and ’13, respectively, longevity that has at least provided stability atop each organization and time for him to grow into the role.
“We learned from our mistakes of four to five years ago,” Josh Kroenke told NBA.com in 2018, “made the most of our opportunities, whether it’s draft picks or trades. We developed the culture that I dreamed we could have. It’s starting to formulate.”
The Avs and Nuggets have reached the postseason each year since.
Based on the results, is Kim Pegula a better football executive than hockey executive?
Is Terry Pegula a better judge of talent when it comes to those who play with a pigskin versus a puck?
Did the Bills just happen to luck out with hiring McDermott and Beane and drafting Allen?
Players over owners?
Boris Groysberg, a professor of business administration at Harvard Business School, co-authored a study on NFL franchise construction in which researchers used 38 years of data to determine the most important leadership role within a successful NFL franchise.
Quarterback topped the list, followed by the coach, general manager and owner, in that order.
“That means a quarterback accounts for more than three times the variance in performance that an owner does and appears to be the most critical factor in team success,” Groysberg wrote in the Harvard Business Review in 2019. “However, coaches and general managers are still very important: they represent more than half of our model’s explained variance.”
Groysberg, in an email exchange with The News, wrote that it’s “so much harder to identify critical jobs” in the NHL, but suggested a star goaltender such as Dominik Hasek or Ryan Miller would have an outsized impact on the fortunes of a hockey team, analogous to a quarterback in the NFL.
Allen, an MVP candidate last season, has a greater impact on his team’s fortunes than anyone in a Sabres sweater. Eichel might be his closest comparison.
Have the Sabres simply failed to surround their captain with commensurate stability and talent?
Even if they had, Eichel’s neck injury, on top of a broken rib and lingering abdominal issue, sapped his effectiveness and derailed his most recent season after just 21 games.
One injury to a key player can sabotage even the best team’s championship aspirations.
“There’s a lot of randomness and a lot of luck involved in all of this,” Zimbalist said. “It’s understandable that you or your readers would say, ‘What’s going on here? How come the owner’s so successful in football and not in hockey?’ But I’m not surprised by that outcome. In five years, this relationship might be entirely different. It might be both of the teams are poor, or both of the teams are doing well, or maybe the NHL team is better than the NFL team. The list goes on and on of variables that owners have absolutely no control over.