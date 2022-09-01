How has the preseason Super Bowl favorite fared in recent years

With all of the prognostications that have the Buffalo Bills as the Super Bowl favorite, we wondered, "How often has the team with the best odds heading into Week 1 won the Super Bowl?"

In response to a request from The Buffalo News, the website BetOnline researched just how often the preseason Super Bowl favorite has followed through and won. Dating to the 2009 season Super Bowl, it has happened just twice – the Chiefs 2019 and the Patriots in 2018. In four seasons – 2011 (Patriots), 2013 (Broncos), 2017 (Patriots), and 2020 (Chiefs) – the preseason favorite made it to the Super Bowl, but lost.