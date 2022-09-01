How has the preseason Super Bowl favorite fared in recent years

With all of the prognostications that have the Buffalo Bills as the Super Bowl favorite, we wondered, "How often has the team with the best odds heading into Week 1 won the Super Bowl?"
In response to a request from The Buffalo News, the website BetOnline researched just how often the preseason Super Bowl favorite has followed through and won. Dating to the 2009 season Super Bowl, it has happened just twice – the Chiefs 2019 and the Patriots in 2018. In four seasons – 2011 (Patriots), 2013 (Broncos), 2017 (Patriots), and 2020 (Chiefs) – the preseason favorite made it to the Super Bowl, but lost.
Year Team Odds Result Champion
2021 Kansas City 5/1 Lost in AFC final L.A. Rams
2020 Kansas City 6/1 Lost in Super Bowl Tampa Bay
2019 Kansas City 8/1 Won Super Bowl Kansas City
New England 8/1 Lost wild card Kansas City
2018 New England 6/1 Won Super Bowl New England
2017 New England 13/4 Lost Super Bowl Philadelphia
2016 Green Bay 6/1 Lost NFC championship New England
2015 Green Bay 13/2 Lost divisional playoff Denver
Seattle 13/2 Lost divisional playoff Denver
2014 Denver 11/2 Lost divisional playoff New England
2013 Denver 6/1 Lost Super Bowl Seattle
San Francisco 6/1 Lost NFC championship Seattle
2012 Green Bay 6/1 Lost divisional playoff Baltimore
2011 New England 13/2 Lost Super Bowl N.Y. Giants
2010 Indianapolis 13/2 Lost wild card Green Bay
2009 New England 7/2 Lost wild card New Orleans