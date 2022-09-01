 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How has the preseason Super Bowl favorite fared in recent years

  • Updated
Bills Panthers Football

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
With all of the prognostications that have the Buffalo Bills as the Super Bowl favorite, we wondered, "How often has the team with the best odds heading into Week 1 won the Super Bowl?" 

In response to a request from The Buffalo News, the website BetOnline researched just how often the preseason Super Bowl favorite has followed through and won. Dating to the 2009 season Super Bowl, it has happened just twice – the Chiefs 2019 and the Patriots in 2018. In four seasons – 2011 (Patriots), 2013 (Broncos), 2017 (Patriots), and 2020 (Chiefs) – the preseason favorite made it to the Super Bowl, but lost.

Year      Team                 Odds      Result                              Champion

2021      Kansas City         5/1         Lost in AFC final                L.A. Rams

2020      Kansas City         6/1         Lost in Super Bowl            Tampa Bay

2019      Kansas City         8/1         Won Super Bowl               Kansas City

             New England       8/1         Lost wild card                   Kansas City

2018      New England       6/1         Won Super Bowl               New England

2017      New England       13/4       Lost Super Bowl               Philadelphia

2016      Green Bay           6/1        Lost NFC championship     New England

2015      Green Bay           13/2      Lost divisional playoff        Denver

             Seattle                13/2      Lost divisional playoff        Denver

2014      Denver                11/2      Lost divisional playoff        New England

2013      Denver                6/1       Lost Super Bowl                Seattle

             San Francisco       6/1       Lost NFC championship      Seattle

2012      Green Bay           6/1       Lost divisional playoff         Baltimore

2011      New England       13/2      Lost Super Bowl                N.Y. Giants

2010      Indianapolis        13/2      Lost wild card                   Green Bay

2009      New England       7/2        Lost wild card                   New Orleans

