How 'drill another well' morphed into just a deep hole for Sabres

This is Part 1 of a project looking at why the Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing and have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at the impact of ownership, management and coaching on the Sabres' decade-long struggle.

Terry Pegula came here talking Stanley Cups at his first news conference. As in more than one. And starting within three years. Forget about that. The Sabres can't even make the playoffs.

It's 10 consecutive years outside the postseason and counting, tying the NHL record. What gives? Terry and Kim Pegula have been woefully impatient, never committing to any coach or general manager once they moved on from Darcy Regier and Lindy Ruff nine months apart in 2013.

Sabres' bad luck extends beyond just poor hiring The Pegulas have made a litany of mistakes in running the Sabres, but there's no denying there's been a string of bad luck involved, too.

Since then? Six coaches (it will be seven if they don't retain Don Granato) and three GMs. Four last-place finishes overall and no playoff appearances. The stability they've built with coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane of the Bills is a pipe dream for their hockey team.