How 'drill another well' morphed into just a deep hole for Sabres

This is Part 1 of a project looking at why the Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing and have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at the impact of ownership, management and coaching on the Sabres' decade-long struggle.
Terry Pegula came here talking Stanley Cups at his first news conference. As in more than one. And starting within three years. Forget about that. The Sabres can't even make the playoffs.
It's 10 consecutive years outside the postseason and counting, tying the NHL record. What gives? Terry and Kim Pegula have been woefully impatient, never committing to any coach or general manager once they moved on from Darcy Regier and Lindy Ruff nine months apart in 2013.
The Pegulas have made a litany of mistakes in running the Sabres, but there's no denying there's been a string of bad luck involved, too.
Since then? Six coaches (it will be seven if they don't retain Don Granato) and three GMs. Four last-place finishes overall and no playoff appearances. The stability they've built with coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane of the Bills is a pipe dream for their hockey team.
Terry Pegula is a longtime hockey fan who's had to patiently learn the football business on the field and off. But with the Sabres, he's pushed hard. From Day 1, he said there would be “no financial mandates” on the hockey department and that if he wanted to make money, “I’ll drill another well.” Within a year of his arrival, the team had a gleaming multimillion dollar locker room renovation in KeyBank Center. By 2014, LECOM Harborcenter was added to the mix for development camp and training camp, as well as some in-season practices.
The facilities are world class. The personnel and management decisions are not. Who could forget signing Ville Leino to a six-year, $27 million contract three months after his overtime goal beat the Sabres in the 2011 playoffs? Or giving Christian Ehrhoff 10 years and $40 million that same summer, a signing his kids revealed the owner pushed for during a video the team shot in Finland during the 2011 NHL Global Series?
(Ehrhoff was a compliance buyout choice in 2014 and is not on the Sabres cap – but did you know he still gets $857,143 from the Pegulas every year through 2028? How many Pegula Sports and Entertainment employee salaries could that money have covered?)
How much did the Pegulas want to get rid of Ryan O'Reilly's $7.5 million annual contract after he lost his love for the game? They clearly wanted Jeff Skinner signed, but Jason Botterill overpaid at nine years and $72 million. Tim Murray hamstrung the organization with Kyle Okposo, too (seven years, $42 million). Both were clear reactions to ownership impatience.
Too many first-timers. All three of their GMs (Murray, Botterill and Kevyn Adams) were new to the position at the NHL level. So were coaches Ron Rolston and Phil Housley, a Hall of Famer and franchise great who directed a memorable 10-game winning streak in November 2018 and got nothing else accomplished in his two seasons.
Granato would be another first-timer, but at least he has a long resume of head-coaching experience at other levels. The Pegulas had a Stanley Cup coach in Dan Bylsma whom they let the players run off, to the dismay of Murray, and haven't found anyone of note since. They've had taskmasters like Bylsma and, to a lesser degree, Housley. They've had beloved "players' coaches" like Ted Nolan and Ralph Krueger. None of their choices work.
In fairness, Housley and Botterill were reasonable choices at the time – clearly the NHL's top first-time coaching and GM prospect when they were hired. Neither succeeded. Botterill sold them on Krueger, who talked a good show like Rex Ryan and had none of the coaching resume at this level. The Pegulas thought Krueger could have roster-building influence like McDermott. It didn't happen, as choices such as Cody Eakin, Matt Irwin, Brandon Davidson and even Taylor Hall proved this year. With O'Reilly, Skinner and Krueger, Botterill's tenure was a dismal failure.
Terry Pegula doesn't believe in a management structure that includes a president of hockey operations. It's his team, but that's a mistake. At least rookie GM Adams finally hired an experienced assistant in Jason Karmanos as associate GM, but why not have a veteran hockey mind in the president's chair such as Jim Rutherford or John Davidson, before he was rehired by Columbus, to provide direction and sanity to both ownership and the GM?
For all of the heat they’ve taken for repeated missteps with the Sabres, the Pegulas have navigated their football investment exceptionally well – on and off the field.
On his first day on the job last June, the Pegulas made Adams inform 22 members of the hockey department that their services were no longer needed. On that day, Pegula mentioned a business approach of being "effective, efficient and economic." Not to mention "leaner."
Adams went through much of his first season with a skeleton scouting staff and no assistant GM. How does that set him up for success?
Kim Pegula is a business president, a model many teams use. Her vision is going to be critical in the badly needed remake of KeyBank Center. But when she intervenes in hockey, it's not a good look. Just recall last year's waffling on Botterill's job status, or her infamous comment that she noted "inner workings we see some positives in" when the team initially opted to keep the GM.
The Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff is a model of stability. Written five years ago, that sentence would have been laughable.
In hockey, no playoffs means no additional revenue, and that's among the reasons the Sabres are a big money loser every year. Forbes reported that the Sabres had an operating loss of $10.9 million in 2019. Some estimates say that number is too low.
Those losses add to the impatience. It's a vicious cycle.
You cannot fix a hockey team through the draft in a year or two because it takes so long to develop most players. You can quickly turn around a football team with deft drafting like the Bills pulled off in 2017 (Tre'Davious White, Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano) and 2018 (Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds and Taron Johnson). Impatient ownership will never work in hockey.
No team has ever been built around Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart because there's been too many changes of direction. And now the two players drafted when ownership green-lighted the tanking of two consecutive seasons both seemingly want out. For all the big talk on Day One of ownership, Terry and Kim Pegula have never stuck with any plan. And the results show it.