How did Josh Allen spend most of his summer break: Working

If Josh Allen fails to build off his sensational 2020 NFL season, it won’t be because he spent the offseason sitting on a beach somewhere admiring highlights of all his touchdown throws.
How did the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback spend most of his summer vacation? Working, that’s how.
The Bills’ final spring minicamp practice was June 16. Allen said he was in Southern California training with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer for the better part of 28 days, from June 27 right up until Saturday. The Bills’ players reported to training camp Tuesday.
“I got in some good weeks’ work,” Allen said after the Bills’ first training camp practice Wednesday. “I feel like I figured out some more things. It’s awesome when you go into an offseason and you’ve got goals in your mind. ... I feel good where I feel very confident in the things that I worked on. And it’s fun to go out here and try to apply those to game-like situations.”
It might not be easy for Allen to improve on last year. He ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards, tied for fourth in completions, fourth in completion percentage, fourth in quarterback rating and second in total touchdowns passing and rushing. His completion percentage improvement – from 58.8 to 69.2 – was the second greatest increase of any quarterback since 1983, according to Football Outsiders.
Allen, however, sees room for improvement. He outlined the areas after a spring practice in May.
“Still strong decision-making as far as where the ball should go in any given situation based on what the defense is doing,” Allen said. “Understanding and being better in situational football, ball security in the pocket, and while I take off running. A couple types of concepts I need to continue to work on, routes as well – like the in cut, throws to my left, just trying to be more concise and better with my footwork and better with the ball placement.”
Working on in-cuts to the middle of the field and throws to the left are the kind of mechanics Palmer focuses on with Allen. Just as in past offseasons, Allen joined Palmer at a training complex in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., about halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego.
That training, which continues under Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey, is a big reason Allen improved from 29th to sixth in completion percentage last year on deep accuracy – throws that traveled 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
But Allen said maintaining proper throwing mechanics is a never-ending process.
“It’s a constant grind,” Allen said. “You take time off and it’s just like anything, you’re going to lose it. So you have to constantly be working on it, finding something to be better at. I think we did a good job of that this offseason – of attacking areas that I wanted to work on and again, not neglecting things I’d been working on and letting those go back to old habits. I think it was a very successful offseason. Ultimately time will tell.”
Allen said he’s not concerned about improving on his big numbers, like a team-record 4,544 passing yards.
“Obviously I want to go out there and be the best quarterback that I can be,” he said. “But at the same time, whether that’s throwing for four touchdowns a game or throwing four passes a game, whatever gets the end result of a W, that’s what I’m willing to do.”
Allen’s teammates think their QB has plenty of room to grow at age 25.
“Josh was still improving every game in my opinion, last year,” wide receiver Cole Beasley. “He's still a young player. You guys probably know better than I do how many games he's started in his career, I mean it's really not that many.”
Allen has 43 career regular-season starts.
“And for a guy to kind of explode like he did last year at such a young age is like, it's like, how good can he really be?” Beasley asked. “It's kind of crazy to think about. But knowing him, I know he's going to put in that work every day and the sky's the limit for him. I'm pumped that I get to be here and be a part of it because he can throw it anywhere on the field. And anytime you got a guy like that and it's on me just to get open for him, he's going to get it.”
Asked how he views his new status as one of the big stars of the NFL, Allen said:
“I have the same mindset and same mentality of a chip on my shoulder. I was in junior college not too long ago. So to be sitting where I am, actually it’s a great feeling. But we didn’t get the job done last year, and the name of the game is winning championships. We won’t stop until we’re there, whether it’s working on the field or in the weight room, and in the meeting rooms, just trying to be the best that we can be.”
The work began Wednesday with the start of Allen’s fourth training camp.
“Getting to work and talk over plays and concepts and work with E, who’s going to be fantastic for us,” he said, referring to new veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders. “Work on little ins and outs and little details that you get to share while you’re on the field and you go through certain situations. I certainly missed it and I’m glad we’re back. … It’s an honor to be back out here with the teammates and the guys.”