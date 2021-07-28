How did Josh Allen spend most of his summer break: Working

Bills' Cole Beasley says he's not pro or anti vaccine but is pro individual choice, then releases song On the first day of training camp, Beasley read a statement from his phone, noting that he wanted to address the issue “out of respect for my teammates and coaches.”

Allen, however, sees room for improvement. He outlined the areas after a spring practice in May.

“Still strong decision-making as far as where the ball should go in any given situation based on what the defense is doing,” Allen said. “Understanding and being better in situational football, ball security in the pocket, and while I take off running. A couple types of concepts I need to continue to work on, routes as well – like the in cut, throws to my left, just trying to be more concise and better with my footwork and better with the ball placement.”

Working on in-cuts to the middle of the field and throws to the left are the kind of mechanics Palmer focuses on with Allen. Just as in past offseasons, Allen joined Palmer at a training complex in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., about halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego.

That training, which continues under Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey, is a big reason Allen improved from 29th to sixth in completion percentage last year on deep accuracy – throws that traveled 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

But Allen said maintaining proper throwing mechanics is a never-ending process.

Bills' Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger in Covid protocols to start training camp Bills GM Brandon Beane said the Bills are "just over" 80% of players who have had at least one shot of the vaccine.

