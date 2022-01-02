How Devin Singletary's determination produced one of Sean McDermott's favorite plays of the year

“Devin, I can't say enough how reliable he is,” Allen said after the win. “He's smart. If you watch him on any given play, whether he gets the ball or not, he is around the ball. He is helping the pile. He was following the ball in case someone fumbles.

“He just does everything the right way. He's everything you want in a running back. And again, he's had his opportunities this year and today he had some good ones. My mind goes to that first series play – he catches the (ball in the) flat 2 yards downfield and he turns it into a first down. … Obviously, the touchdown run, just some tough yards and again when you have someone that you can rely on him that much – I've got so much faith in him and I'm so happy that he's shining."

Skipper provided an example of what Allen was referring to. After McKenzie made a diving catch on the Bills’ sideline to get the ball into New England territory on the biggest drive of the game as the Bills would answer after the Patriots had cut the lead to 26-21, Singletary was the first one there to greet the receiver. He went to help him up, only to learn that McKenzie was hurt (he ended up knocking the wind out of himself on the catch).