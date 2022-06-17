How Case Keenum has clicked with Josh Allen and seamlessly fit into the Bills' quarterback room

It’s always good to feel wanted.

Case Keenum can attest to that.

The Buffalo Bills’ new backup quarterback was acquired earlier this offseason in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. The Bills sent a 2022 seventh-round draft pick west down I-90 in exchange for Keenum, 34, who is entering his 10th NFL season. It was the third time in his career that Keenum has switched teams via trade.

“I was undrafted coming out of college, but I’ve been traded for like three seventh-round picks and maybe a fifth-rounder, so I consider myself that,” Keenum told The Buffalo News on Wednesday after the Bills’ final minicamp practice in his first public comments since the trade in March. “All these deals where everybody's getting traded for three firsts and a second, and I've been traded for three sevenths and fifth! It does feel good. It does. It feels great to have a team want you to come. I think that's when you look at a trade, you know, it's less about being traded away. It's a team that wants you. It's a fresh start. A great city. I think Buffalo has exceeded my expectations in a lot of different ways, including off the field, out of the building. It's been great. And the weather's like this all year, so that's really cool.”

As you can imagine, Keenum’s tongue was planted firmly in his cheek when he delivered that last line on a 90-degree day. He gives off the impression he’s totally at ease in his seventh different NFL stop, even if the move did catch him off guard.

“You know, it kind of did in the offseason, I guess you could say,” he said. “I felt we left things pretty good with Cleveland, but obviously they had some other things they wanted to do.”

That’s an incredibly diplomatic way of describing the Browns’ acquisition of former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a morally bankrupt pursuit that has left all outside observers feeling like they needed a good, long shower.

Although he didn’t come right out and say it, Keenum has to feel relieved to be far away from that situation.

“Honestly, to have a team come get you and not get released and go sign somewhere, they wanted me, they traded for me,” he said. “It feels great to have a team like this, the caliber of players, the talent on the team, the type of offense they run, what Josh (Allen) has been able to do. To be able to come and learn and grow my game and get myself out of my comfort zone and learn some new offense has been really good. I've enjoyed it a lot. It may have been a little bit of a surprise at the time, but man, it's full excitement, ready to go. I've been excited to get here and work. It's been a great spring.”

A big part of the role of any backup quarterback has been supporting the starter in any way. Keenum has fit in well with Allen in that regard.

“Golf, humor and personalities, we match up pretty well,” Allen said. “He’s a great dude, he’s been around the league a long time, he knows a lot of different things. Been in multiple offenses, he knows how to deal with guys, so I can lean on him heavily about things that I see, things that he sees. … I’ve got great respect and trust in him, so that’s something that developed really quickly, and I’m sure is only going to get better with time.”

“I think we're all like-minded people. Beating him at golf every time we play is great,” Keenum said. “It's been fun. We've got a competitive edge. We're competing in everything we do. If it's trivia in the quarterback meeting room, or golf course, or throwing the nets during team periods or whatever. It's great. A lot of great competition.”

Keenum’s best NFL season came with the Vikings in 2017. He went 11-3 as the starter, completing 67.6% of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In the postseason, he was involved in one of the most famous plays in NFL history, throwing the “Minneapolis Miracle” 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to beat the New Orleans Saints 29-24 in an NFC divisional round game.

“We both said at first it's just kind of weird,” Keenum said of reuniting with Diggs. “We had such a fairy tale year. It wasn't even a year. It was like six months together, so to be able to get back together with him – heck, I've played with almost everybody on the team – every team I've been on, I've got guys here that I played with. But yeah, to get back with Stef, give him a hug and throw him the ball again, I didn't really think I would ever do that. I wasn't sure after that year, so it's exciting to get to be able to do that.”

Keenum has the inside track on being Allen’s backup, although he will have to beat out Matt Barkley in training camp to solidify that role. Barkley knows the system, which Keenum admitted is difficult to learn because of how much Allen is able to do within it.

“The amount of plays that are already in in spring, from protections to run game to routes to different types of routes to different concepts that I've never run before – all of the above,” Keenum said when asked about the challenge of learning offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s scheme. "To be able to get up to speed has been tough.

"Josh has been a huge help. He's so good. That whole quarterback room with Joe (Brady) and then with Ken when he comes in and then Matt having a background in it, too, it's been a very good learning by committee. They've helped me out tremendously, so it's been great. It's kind of getting me out of my comfort zone and growing me a little bit in different ways that I haven't done before.”

