INDIANAPOLIS – The Buffalo Bills got high grades from their players based on the their day-to-day working conditions, according to team report cards released Wednesday by the NFL Players Association.

The Bills ranked ninth out of the 32 teams. The top three were the Minnesota Vikings, the Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter explained some of the goals driving the initiative.

“For many years, players have brought up the idea of creating a ‘Free Agency Guide,’ which would contain information that can help illuminate what that daily experience is like for players and their families from team to team,” Tretter wrote. “If knowledge is really power, then providing players with information about each club would not only help them make important career decisions, but it would also help raise the standards across each club.”

Players were surveyed on eight categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room and team travel.

The NFLPA said 1,300 players responded to the confidential survey, which had qualitative and quantitative questions. The report did not disclose how many players took part from any individual team. The NFLPA said it was "not a scientific survey," but intended to gather player insight.

The Bills tied for first across the league in two categories, with an A+ for both the weight room and for the strength and conditioning staff. The Bills opened a 41,000-square-foot performance center that cost $18 million in 2019.

They also received an A for their training staff (tied for ninth).

“The player respondents hold their staff in high regard,” the breakdown of the report said. “The complaints of some respondents center mostly around wanting to hire more staff to support the quality people that they already have there. For example, the nutritionist/dietician splits time between their hockey team (Sabres) and the Bills. Player respondents would like more trainers and physical therapists (PTs) in the training room to support the existing quality staff.”

Specifically, 81% of the Bills players that responded felt the team has enough athletic trainers (eighth-worst in the league) and 72% felt the Bills have enough physical therapists (also eighth-worst in the league). However, while there was a stated hope for a larger staff, those who responded still were satisfied overall, noting that they “feel that their trainers significantly add to their individual success.”

And in all, the Bills who responded believe in the trajectory of the club, as well.

“At the top levels of the organization, the players enjoy playing for head coach Sean McDermott, and 100% of respondents believed the current ownership, the Pegula family, was willing to invest money into upgrading the facility,” the report summary said.

The Bills also received A- for treatment of families and locker room, a B+ for training room and C for food service/nutrition.

The Bills’ lowest grade was for team travel, which merited a D+ and was tied for 25th in that category. While that seems like a low grade, a quarter of the teams in the league received a D or lower from players. The Washington Commanders, who finished last overall across the grading, got an F- for travel.

The specific breakdown noted that just 64% of players feel like they have enough room to spread out during travel, and that the Bills are one of just six teams in which younger players have roommates on trips. The Bills have players who are in their first three years room together on the road, but for team-building reasons, rather than financial reasons.

"These team report cards the PA put out will be great for the game in the long run," Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson tweeted. "Pretty wild to read some of the write ups though One thing is for sure, Buffalo does it right."

Shaq Lawson quote-tweeted Ferguson and wrote, "Facts, from top to bottom," regarding the Bills.

BILLS GRADES

How the Bills were graded by their players in eight categories as part of the NFLPA team report cards released Wednesday:

• Treatment of families: A-

• Nutrition: C

• Weight room: A+

• Strength staff: A+

• Training room: B+

• Training staff: A

• Locker room: A-

• Travel: D+