Wednesday was the final day that NFL teams were allowed to host Top 30 visits in advance of next week's NFL draft.

Teams can still work out players or have visits with players but those have to be conducted at the player's college campus or in his hometown.

So with visits completed, what do we know and how often do the players who visited get selected by the Bills?

According to reports, 22 players went on Top 30 visits in Orchard Park. There is every reason to believe the Bills used more visits and perhaps all their visits, though, the names of the other eight players have not been leaked.

Here is a rundown of the players who joined the Bills who also took Top 30 visits during the Brandon Beane era.

2018

Reported visitors: 25.

Visitors selected: QB Josh Allen (first round), LB Tremaine Edmunds (first round).

Additional info: With the Bills heavily in the quarterback market, four prospects made Top 30 visits that we know of: Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph. The Bills also conducted a private workout in Los Angeles with Sam Darnold. After the Bills drafted Allen, McDermott talked glowingly about how he interacted with people around the building during his pre-draft visit.

The Bills reportedly had four linebacker visits before the 2018 NFL draft: Roquan Smith, Rashaan Evans, Leighton Vander Esch and Fred Warner. When the Bills traded up and selected Edmunds at No. 16, coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Edmunds had been among the Top 30 visitors.

2019

Reported visitors: 31. That includes Penn State running back Miles Sanders, who did not count against the total of 30 because he was considered a "local" player for the Bills.

Visitors selected: Ed Oliver (first round), Dawson Knox (third round), Vosean Joseph (fifth round).

Additional info: The Bills selected Oliver from Houston following Kyle Williams' retirement, despite questions about his size for an NFL defensive tackle. The Bills brought in Knox, which he confirmed with an Instagram photo of wings during his visit, and also conducted a private workout with him. Joseph was selected out of the University of Miami and was projected as a weakside linebacker.

Among the reported visitors in 2019 were wide receivers A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and N'Keal Harry. Along with Oliver, the Bills brought in Quinnen Williams and Khalen Saunders among defensive tackles.

2020

Top 30 visits were suspended due to the Covid pandemic with teams meeting with players virtually, at the scouting combine and other sites.

2021

Reported visitors: 19. That includes UB running back Jaret Patterson, who did not count against the total of 30 because he was considered a "local" player for the Bills.

Visitor selected: Jack Anderson (seventh round).

Additional info: Of the reported visits in 2021, the Bills selected only Anderson, a Texas Tech offensive lineman. Remember, the Bills were without a first-round pick in 2021 because of the Stefon Diggs trade with the Minnesota Vikings, so that likely impacted the players who visited.

2022

Reported visitors: 21

Vistors selected: Kaiir Elam (first round), James Cook (second round). Jalen Wydermyer signed as undrafted free agent.

Additional info: You might recall that after the draft last year, the Bills posted a video of their combine session with Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, whom the Bills traded up to select in the first round. Part of the video was Elam showing the group a notebook that included all sorts of notes and breakdowns on his play and the play of the Florida defense. Elam also reportedly visited Buffalo.

Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr., a popular pick in mock drafts last year, and Alabama's Martin Emerson were cornerbacks who also visited.

Cook announced his own visit with a photo on Instagram. Wydermyer was projected as a late Day 3 pick and instead was not drafted.