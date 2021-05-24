How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround

This is Part 3 of a project looking at why the Buffalo Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Buffalo Sabres are losing and have equaled the longest playoff drought in pro hockey, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at how player acquisition has impacted the Bills' status.
The No. 1 thing the Bills have done right in player acquisition is hiring a good coach and a good general manager and making sure they are joined at the hip in terms of vision for the organization and cooperation in executing that vision. That hasn’t always been the case in Bills history.
Furthermore, Brandon Beane has built a fine personnel staff. In 2017, he hired Brian Gaine, who a year later became GM of the Houston Texans. Gaine now is back with the Bills as a senior adviser. Beane hired former Carolina colleague Joe Schoen away from the Dolphins, Malik Boyd away from the Cardinals, Terrance Gray away from the Vikings and Dan Morgan away from the Seahawks. All of them are GM material, and Morgan already has left for Carolina as the Panthers’ assistant GM.
It's a better-aligned, better-credentialed braintrust than the Pegulas had when they hired Rex Ryan as coach and paired him with General Manager Doug Whaley. McDermott has a stronger voice in personnel than Ryan. That was one reason Ryan was attractive to Whaley and former team President Russ Brandon. Their personnel turf was unthreatened.
While Beane & Co. rebuilt the roster, their overhaul was not anything like a “tank” rebuilding process.
In Sean McDermott’s first season, the Bills’ four best offensive players and five of the eight best defensive players all were holdovers from the previous regime. The Bills squeaked into the playoffs.
It’s true that McDermott and Beane didn’t waste much time in turning over the roster. By the start of 2019, only four holdovers remained. But they made use of what was on board as they transitioned to a younger, better roster.
From a draft perspective, Beane and McDermott have done a good job of not taking big risks on boom-or-bust prospects. They get players who have good production, especially in the early rounds. All their early picks fall into that category, starting with cornerback Tre’Davious White, who started 47 games at Louisiana State and was McDermott's first draft pick in 2017 before Beane was hired.
“It's very important for us to hit on those,” Beane said last month in reference to the first two days of the draft. “We try not to take crazy risks in those rounds. Maybe take more of your risk later on a height-weight-speed guy, or this guy's been a lower-school player, and you feel like his best football's ahead of him once you get him here.”
They don’t take gambles on “football character,” either. Even though McDermott’s “culture” has become a cliché, the Bills have been good at identifying players who are intensely self motivated, who love the game and who generally are unselfish. McDermott often talks about bringing players to Buffalo to become the "best version of themselves."
"People that are passionate about football and they're ... guys that you can depend on," McDermott said. "I don't think it's anything fancy and they come in all different shapes and sizes. And that's, to me, how Brandon and I tried to put this together. It's not what they look like on paper. It's how they fit together, the pieces fit together. If you're passionate about what you do, you usually have a chance to be pretty good at it."
That was part of the reason they hit on Josh Allen. He had all the intangibles that they valued so highly in a quarterback.
Obviously, Allen was the biggest player acquisition, and all their other good moves would be overshadowed – they wouldn’t look as good – if Beane and McDermott had whiffed on Allen.
Beane & Co. made the scouting projection that Allen’s college inaccuracy could be fixed. That’s pure scouting acumen, and it will be near the top of Beane’s resume for a long time.
However, Beane backed up that decision by hitting on a whole lot of pieces to support the QB.
Beane and McDermott committed to building the roster from “the inside out,” meaning strengthening the team in the trenches. For much of “The Drought,” the Bills personnel department either neglected the offensive line or whiffed on key O-line picks.
“If you don’t win at the line of scrimmage, in the run or the pass game, you’ve got no chance,” McDermott said early in the 2018 season ... and numerous other times. “It’s a weekly, football fundamental 101. We have to win at the line of scrimmage.”
Entering the 2019 season, the Bills brought in six free agents on the offensive line and drafted Cody Ford. They entered that camp with 10 starting linemen with significant experience. To some it looked like overkill. Yet even if disaster struck in the way of injuries, they were going to make sure Allen had at least passable veterans in front of him.
Managing the salary cap properly also allowed Beane to give Allen the support a young QB needed. Despite making the playoffs in 2017, Beane and McDermott made the clear-headed decision that their roster was nowhere near good enough. They ate a ton of salary cap space in 2018, which they knew was going to hurt the results. The Bills went 6-10. But they came out of 2018 in great cap shape.
Part of the cap bullet came as a result of the fact Whaley misjudged the character of Marcell Dareus, giving him a massive new contract despite off-the-field missteps, which only continued after signing the deal in 2015. The Pegulas were new NFL owners at the time and following the advice of their top football man. Furthermore, the deal had too much guaranteed money for a risky signee and was too backloaded. The previous regime also led the Pegulas to overspend at a position of low value, running back, by giving LeSean McCoy a big, five-year deal. In fairness, the Bills got three good years of production from McCoy. Beane has done a better job of structuring “pay-as-you-go” contracts that even out the cap hits.
The Bills' improved cap position led to good veteran offensive acquisitions: Cole Beasley, John Brown, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano and Andre Roberts.
The Bills still had a load of cap space in 2020, which allowed for the blockbuster trade for Stefon Diggs.
That move also was in contrast to the previous regime. The Bills paid a big draft-pick price for a proven wideout after they had shored up the trenches, made the playoffs and seen positive results from their young quarterback. In the 2014 draft (before the Pegulas bought the team), the Bills paid a steep draft price for Sammy Watkins, despite the fact the team was 6-10 and young QB E.J. Manuel had proven nothing. Besides that, the trade was a needless risk in a great wideout draft. The next three WRs taken in that draft (Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandin Cooks) all have outperformed Watkins.
Beane has aggressively filled holes without taking senseless risks.
Diggs was the biggest, boldest example. However, more than any other Bills general manager this millennium, Beane has been more proactive in signing players both before the start of free agency and in the weeks before the draft. Beane has signed modestly priced players in both of those windows so he’s not feeling desperate to fill a need in the draft.
Beane has been aggressive in the draft, too. He has made 21 trades involving draft picks since 2017.