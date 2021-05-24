How Bills' team-building approach fueled turnaround

While Beane & Co. rebuilt the roster, their overhaul was not anything like a “tank” rebuilding process.

In Sean McDermott’s first season, the Bills’ four best offensive players and five of the eight best defensive players all were holdovers from the previous regime. The Bills squeaked into the playoffs.

It’s true that McDermott and Beane didn’t waste much time in turning over the roster. By the start of 2019, only four holdovers remained. But they made use of what was on board as they transitioned to a younger, better roster.

From a draft perspective, Beane and McDermott have done a good job of not taking big risks on boom-or-bust prospects. They get players who have good production, especially in the early rounds. All their early picks fall into that category, starting with cornerback Tre’Davious White, who started 47 games at Louisiana State and was McDermott's first draft pick in 2017 before Beane was hired.

“It's very important for us to hit on those,” Beane said last month in reference to the first two days of the draft. “We try not to take crazy risks in those rounds. Maybe take more of your risk later on a height-weight-speed guy, or this guy's been a lower-school player, and you feel like his best football's ahead of him once you get him here.”