How Bills receiver Stefon Diggs spiced up his brand. It's not just with new hot sauce

“People are going to feel how they felt. I always took it with a grain of salt. But as a player and protecting yourself and your brand and your legacy, I gotta be a bigger person here. I gotta take a backseat here and let people feel how they feel and let the cards fall where they lay. The future is going to be the future. Only way you can kind of control it is to put the positive energy in the air and push forward.”

Manley, the president of Imagine Staffing, described Diggs as both easygoing and a perfectionist during their day together.

“We have a business relationship, so I don’t know him,” Manley said. “Like, I’m not his friend. But by the end of the day, we were laughing at each other, because when you spend that much time with somebody, you sort of get to know them.”

Diggs introduced himself to the staff working the shoot when he didn’t have to.

He helped the photographers and video crew while they were setting up at the company’s downtown headquarters and when filming moved to a field at Nardin Academy.

“There was one person walking by, carrying a bunch of heavy equipment, and he just instantly went and helped that person,” Manley said.