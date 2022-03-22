How Bills QB Josh Allen stayed relaxed during wild game in Kansas City

“Throughout the game, breathing helps. That’s a form of meditation, right. Coach McDermott does a great job with us in practice going over situational football. Putting us in situations, ‘You need to figure this out … two-minute drill, you’ve got 37 seconds, you’re on the 45-yard line and you have one timeout. How do you go about this?’ Knowledge of the situation and being prepared eliminates the stress and anxiety of eagerness of being out there and allows you to be free. You know what to do, you know what the situation calls for and then you have to go out and execute it.”

“I’m a firm believer that there are no bad days, some are just better than others. I have that kind of mentality. Sometimes I’ve been called overly optimistic by my girlfriend and my family because I just feel like things are always going to work out. One, it’s because of how much faith I have in what’s going on, second, how much work I’ve put in to what I’m doing. I’m a problem-solver type of guy. I want to figure out how to fix it the most efficient way. Being motivated on tough days, if you will, I always think it could be worse. I woke up today, I’m breathing, my family is healthy, I’ve got a great dog (who was in the background), I get to play golf. Not everyone has that type of luxury. To know that you wake up every day and be in the spot you are, it should give you enough motivation to tackle the day."