How Bills, other teams voted on AFC neutral site playoff proposal

The Bills were among four teams that abstained from voting on the revised AFC playoff proposals that passed by one vote last week.

According to NBC’s Peter King, the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders also abstained. As expected, the Bengals voted against, as did the Dolphins and Bears.

To be enacted, the changes required 24 of the 32 teams to vote in favor (three-quarters majority), and 25 did.

Under the revision, a Bills-Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship Game would be played at a neutral site because the teams did not play the same number of regular season games because of the Bills-Bengals cancellation last week. The same would apply to the Bengals and Chiefs.

Kansas City is the No. 1 seed in the AFC and would host the AFC Championship Game against any other opponent. A Bills-Bengals championship game would be played in Buffalo.

The second change did not come into play. If the Ravens had beaten the Bengals on Sunday and then matched up in the playoffs, a coin toss would determine the site. The Ravens lost and so the two teams will play in Cincinnati, with the AFC North champion Bengals as the higher seed.

The league had considered splitting the two proposals, but that idea never gained momentum.

The Bengals expressed dismay that the league did not follow the rulebook for canceled games, with team executive Katie Blackburn actively lobbying other teams to vote against.