 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How Bills, other teams voted on AFC neutral site playoff proposal

  • 0
Diving Allen (copy)

The Bills and Miami will play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills were among four teams that abstained from voting on the revised AFC playoff proposals that passed by one vote last week.

According to NBC’s Peter King, the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders also abstained. As expected, the Bengals voted against, as did the Dolphins and Bears.

Jordan Poyer talks about going to the playoffs after the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 32-29, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Highmark Stadium.

To be enacted, the changes required 24 of the 32 teams to vote in favor (three-quarters majority), and 25 did.

Under the revision, a Bills-Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship Game would be played at a neutral site because the teams did not play the same number of regular season games because of the Bills-Bengals cancellation last week. The same would apply to the Bengals and Chiefs.

Kansas City is the No. 1 seed in the AFC and would host the AFC Championship Game against any other opponent. A Bills-Bengals championship game would be played in Buffalo.

People are also reading…

The second change did not come into play. If the Ravens had beaten the Bengals on Sunday and then matched up in the playoffs, a coin toss would determine the site. The Ravens lost and so the two teams will play in Cincinnati, with the AFC North champion Bengals as the higher seed.

The league had considered splitting the two proposals, but that idea never gained momentum.

The Bengals expressed dismay that the league did not follow the rulebook for canceled games, with team executive Katie Blackburn actively lobbying other teams to vote against.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL conference championship chances: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz looks at each playoff team’s odd to win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News