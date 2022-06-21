How Bills Mafia played a big part in offensive lineman Greg Mancz signing in Buffalo

Greg Mancz possesses two traits that are highly desirable among NFL offensive linemen.

“He’s a big, strong man,” Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer said.

At 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, the 30-year-old Mancz fits that description. The seventh-year veteran signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, and should compete at training camp for one of the top interior reserve jobs along the line.

“When you can get someone like that in the middle who can play with that size and strength, you’ve got a chance to really solidify that ‘A’ gap to ‘A’ gap,” Kromer said.

Mancz broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2015, appearing in three games as a rookie. The following season, he started all 16 games at center. Over five years in Houston, he appeared in 58 games, starting 28 of those. Mancz spent the 2021 offseason with the Ravens, who traded him to Miami along with a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick just before final cuts. He played in five games for Miami, making four starts, missing more than a month of the season while on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

Mancz said he has had no lingering issues from his injury.

“I feel great. I'm 30, and I probably feel better now than I have in a bunch of years,” he said. “A lot of that is because of what we have here, and a lot of it is just because I'm with a bunch of veteran. We all talk about our routines. You find out what little things other guys do that help you out, too.”

Mancz said the Bills’ reputation around the NFL is well known to impending free agents.

“When I was playing on other teams, everyone knows about the Bills' organization, how they treat families, how they approach things in a professional manner, and also the fans,” Mancz said last week in an interview with The Buffalo News, his first since signing with the team in March. “The fans here, everyone knows they're special. Slamming people through tables, right, but also the noise, how much they care, and that's something that's really a draw for any of us, especially those of us who have been around a few years. You play in different places, you see different environments, but it went all the way back to my rookie year. Buffalo fans have always been known as special. When you get a chance to play for an organization like this and a fan base like this, it really isn't too difficult to make a decision like that.”

Mancz also has some connections to the Bills. He went through the NFL scouting combine with current Bills center Mitch Morse, and also played with Bills tackle David Quessenberry while in Houston. Mancz will enter training camp with a good chance at landing a spot on the 53-man roster as Morse’s backup.

“There's no definitive 'what's your role yet,' but obviously I'm going to try to do whatever they say at all the positions they say as many times as they say to do it,” Mancz said. “I'm one of those guys, whatever they tell me to do, I'm going to do it. It's a lot of moving, a lot of getting adjusted to different plays, formations, positions, but that's just a part of it.”

The football part of joining a new team is one thing, but there is a “real world” impact that rarely gets discussed.

“This is sort of outside football, but just moving, that's never an easy thing,” Mancz said. “That's why I'm happy this organization has been so helpful in finding somewhere to live, because that's something I don't think is really talked about, is just finding somewhere to live, getting comfortable that way, but then you've got to dive into the playbook. They all have the same plays, but they're all so different in terms of how they call them, what the words are, how you do the little details, so that's paramount, and also getting to know all the guys.”

During the spring, Mancz and some of the other offensive linemen would play golf on Thursday afternoons, then go out for wings. That’s part of building the culture that this team has come to be known for.

“Especially as an offensive line, it's all about the cohesiveness of the unit,” he said. “It's more of that than anything else, because we have our own communication.”

