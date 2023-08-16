For plenty of practice the last two days, Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson was loud and up close to others. In two particularly fiery practices, Dodson has frequently been a main character.

But then Wednesday, for more than 30 minutes after practice ended, Dodson was silent and alone.

As his teammates filtered off the field, he lay on the far sideline, stretching some, but for the most part, his face was toward at the sky. Practice had been impassioned, it was getting hot, and there were even hornets buzzing near that sideline.

After a while, Bills director of player engagement Mark Carrier and head athletic trainer Nate Breske went over to Dodson. The three walked off together after talking on the field for a bit. But everything was OK, Dodson said. He simply had been meditating.

“In the new position I'm in, I have to sit down and collect my thoughts and see how I'm leading, if I can get better with different stuff,” Dodson said.

Dodson started meditating about a week and a half ago, based off a suggestion from safety Jordan Poyer. For the first few days, he did it in the locker room. That presented an obvious obstacle to the otherwise calming practice.

“It's loud. So, I was like, let me just see if I can do it on the grass,” he said. “And I've been doing on the grass, laying down and just collecting my thoughts. … Just being thankful for today.”

Dodson is competing for the role of starting middle linebacker, one of the most notable position battles right now. With linebackers Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and Baylon Spector (back) sidelined with injuries Wednesday, Dodson and veteran A.J. Klein could see more opportunities Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As Dodson tries to capitalize on each rep, the fourth-year linebacker hasn’t shied from going back and forth with the Bills offense. When asked Wednesday why practice has been so heated the last few days, Dodson replied with a question of his own: “You guys have like brothers or sisters?”

He likens the tension to being around a sibling too much, with players getting under each other’s skin.

“It's like having pads on and hitting them every day and seeing them every day – it's gonna get chippy, it's gonna get competitive,” Dodson said. “Guys are gonna get in fights, but at the end of the day, we're all brothers.”

Dodson has not been involved in every skirmish of camp. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Siran Neal ended Tuesday’s practice by walking off the field yelling at each other, and it carried over a bit into Wednesday. Diggs has jawed with a few defensive backs the last few weeks.

But Diggs’ role is more than solidified. Dodson is still working to secure his spot, and he has been in a number of scuffles. Dodson balances knowing that winning the starting job will require some of that fire, but also the ability to quickly refocus.

“You’ve just got to keep the main thing the main thing. I go out there, if I get in a fight, next play: ‘OK, that's over with,’” he said. “Have a short-term memory. I know it’s not any envy towards each other. It's just competitive nature. So, reset and just go out there and make the call and make a play.”

On Wednesday, after chirping at backup quarterback Matt Barkley, Dodson got an earful from across the field from left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Dodson then checked in with linebackers coach Bobby Babich, who also calmed Dodson on Tuesday. Dodson finds Babich’s ability to meet him where he’s at to be immeasurable, with Babich being fiery when it’s called for, and collected at other times.

“He's coached a lot of players, a lot of great players,” Dodson said of Babich. “He just gives me different nuggets here and there, and how to stay calm when in the midst of things.”

Head coach Sean McDermott talked to Dodson next, before the linebacker rejoined the defense. Shortly after, as the offense and defense split to different fields, Dodson spent close to 10 minutes watching the defense from the side while talking to director of player personnel Terrance Gray. Dodson said all was well on both fronts.

“Sean was just telling me – I think we were talking about some play or something like that,” Dodson said. “And Terrance has been the guy that's always giving me feedback.”

Dodson has been trying to grow into the middle linebacker role, knowing the additional responsibilities that come with it. Some comes naturally, he said. His mother, Angela Sparkman, used to call him “Captain,” and he’s always dreamed of making an impact off the field. But other parts take intentionality.

“Before every practice -- I just started this year – I go up, and I dap everyone up before practice,” he said, “Just to say ‘I'm here if you need me, if you need to vent to me. If you need to talk to me about a scheme, if you got some outside stuff that want to talk about, I'm here,’ and just like letting guys know, I'm here – not only physically, but spiritually, emotionally. And just being a leader. Being the best I can be.”

Defensive end Leonard Floyd, who joined the Bills in June, has seen Dodson's communication on the field, too. As Dodson calls the plays for the defense, it naturally ups his involvement with teammates.

"It’s just sharing knowledge of the game," Floyd said during training camp. "No matter if I'm asking him a question about this call, or he's asking me a question about a rush move, just sharing knowledge and doing whatever it takes to get by them and win games."

Part of Dodson trying to be his best centers first on trying to be himself. Dodson knows he’s a different player than departed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Dodson started three games last season when Edmunds was injured, but he understands not to strictly compare himself to Edmunds, a first-round draft pick and five-year starter. Plus, Dodson knows he still has Edmunds’ support.

“Sometimes, I call Tremaine,” Dodson said. “And we watch film together and see if we could break down stuff.”

Even with Edmunds now in Chicago, Dodson knows he can reach out anytime.

“He's my best friend,” Dodson said.

As Dodson focuses on improving each day, Edmunds reminds him it will take time to get comfortable.

“I'm really surprising myself,” Dodson said. “I'm seeing stuff that I've never seen before. … And it just all comes with repetition. It's not gonna happen overnight. With Tremaine, he told me it was not gonna happen overnight.”

The biggest challenge, Dodson says, is just being consistent each day. But he is also itching to make some splash plays. When it comes to the next preseason game, he has a concrete goal in mind.

“I think I need to make a play on the ball, like sheesh!” Dodson said. “I've been trying to get around the ball more, but it's gonna come. I’ve just gotta keep being a leader, keep getting my defense lined up, being situationally aware with different stuff and just helping guys on and off the field. And I think everything else will take care of itself.”