How Bills' Josh Allen will work to become a better quarterback in 2021

“You’ve got to be a machine. You’ve got to have almost the same mechanics every throw. That means if you’re on your right foot, if you’re throwing off your left foot, if you’re on the run, whatever, you’ve just got to be able to repeat something over and over until really you’re just not going to miss.”

It’s a process that never ends.

‘A better thinker’

The Chiefs defense didn’t do anything against the Bills that they haven’t done before.

But their approach is unique.

“They do a couple of things that not every team does, and even when some teams do it, they don’t do it as well as the Chiefs,” Cosell said. “The Chiefs are very, very good at disguising coverages pre-snap and then moving right at the snap. They’re among the best in the league at that. They’re looking to make the quarterback have to think after the snap of the ball. And while Josh has improved dramatically in that area, all it takes is half a millisecond for a quarterback to have to think through and the defense gets an advantage.