How Bills' Josh Allen will work to become a better quarterback in 2021

Josh Allen understands exactly what he must do to become one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, and he explained it in detail last week behind closed doors at One Bills Drive.
“Even though he had a great year, just like he did last year, he kind of led our exit meeting,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday. “He went through what he’s got to do and he knows. He’s so driven … and I don’t think he’s reached his ceiling.”
Allen, in his third pro season, blossomed into an NFL MVP candidate.
The 24-year-old quarterback led the Bills to their best regular season record in franchise history, their first AFC East title since before he was born and their first AFC championship game since the storied run of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s.
Along the way, he set single-season franchise records for completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, completion percentage and passer rating. He scored as many rushing touchdowns as the rest of the roster combined. And by all accounts, he’s earned the admiration and respect of his teammates. But he can improve. And he knows it.
“You keep diving into your playbook, you keep watching film, you keep working on your mechanics,” Allen said, “and that’s what I’ll be doing this offseason, trying to fine-tune my game and to be the best version of myself, the best quarterback I can be for this Bills team.”
A day after losing to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 38-24 last Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, Allen took little solace in his season-long performance and growth. But he acknowledged that he developed into a player worthy of his selection with the seventh overall pick in 2018.
“I proved that they didn't make a mistake by drafting me,” he said.
On Tuesday, McDermott went much farther, describing Allen as a player the Bills can win with for years, because of his remarkable performance this season and because he embraces the “growth mindset” that the coach preaches, always striving to improve.
“There are very few parts of his game that aren't developed after his third season, that you say, ‘Well, he really struggles in this area,’ ” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I think it’s a small conversation of things that he needs to evolve in.”
Allen will spend the offseason working on the physical and mental aspects of his game.
He’ll push to become more consistent in his execution through repetition.
And he’ll study film and digest the experience of this season to improve his knowledge of the game, his ability to read defenses and his decision-making under pressure.
“I think there’s still growth for him,” Beane said.
‘You’ve got to be a machine’
Allen has the size, speed, agility and arm strength to dominate the league.
This was true before the Bills drafted him out of Wyoming. But his mechanics improved by leaps and bounds between his second and third pro seasons, and his individual production and the team’s success followed suit.
“I think he’s the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL,” said ESPN analyst Greg Cosell, “and knowing what I know about him and the coaching staff, I think he’ll just continue to improve.”
Allen spends the offseason working with renowned quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, who last year digitally mapped Allen's throwing motion and helped adjust his footwork and arm angle, which resulted in a vast improvement in his accuracy.
Allen also made great strides throwing with pace and touch on shorter throws.
“The really exciting thing is some of the things that we found out really won’t be addressed until this coming offseason,” Palmer said before the playoffs began during an interview on One Bills Live. “So you think about this growth, this gain, I’m not creating expectations here. Josh has handled that himself. But there’s a ways to go and I think we’re not even close to the ceiling.”
Allen will work to maintain and build on his foundation.
This will include finetuning the fundamentals in terms of his footwork, throwing technique and ball handling by drilling plays again and again, and improving his discipline and focus on getting his body in the right position until it’s second nature.
He’s not there yet.
“Every now and then, when his feet get too wide and his elbow drops, the ball sails on him,” said St. Francis grad Jim Kubiak, the all-time leading passer at Navy, former NFL quarterback and analyst who runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy. Kubiak has provided weekly analysis of Allen's play throughout the last three seasons for The Buffalo News.
Allen admittedly missed some routine throws against the Chiefs, including on third and three in the second quarter, when he overthrew Stefon Diggs on a stop route.
That’s just one play, but it resulted in a killer three-and-out during a sequence in which the Chiefs scored 21 consecutive points and took control of the game.
“Sometimes he’s a little loose,” former longtime New York Giants quarterback and CBS analyst Phil Simms said about Allen, offering an analogy with another sport. “The golf swing, instead of being parallel, it gets a little past parallel, and when you do that, it makes it harder to time the hit of the ball. It’s the same with throwing.
“You’ve got to be a machine. You’ve got to have almost the same mechanics every throw. That means if you’re on your right foot, if you’re throwing off your left foot, if you’re on the run, whatever, you’ve just got to be able to repeat something over and over until really you’re just not going to miss.”
It’s a process that never ends.
‘A better thinker’
The Chiefs defense didn’t do anything against the Bills that they haven’t done before.
But their approach is unique.
“They do a couple of things that not every team does, and even when some teams do it, they don’t do it as well as the Chiefs,” Cosell said. “The Chiefs are very, very good at disguising coverages pre-snap and then moving right at the snap. They’re among the best in the league at that. They’re looking to make the quarterback have to think after the snap of the ball. And while Josh has improved dramatically in that area, all it takes is half a millisecond for a quarterback to have to think through and the defense gets an advantage.
“The other thing is they play a particular coverage that not many teams play. I won’t go into all the details because it’s a hard Xs and Os thing, but it’s pressure with kind of what we’d call quarters matched behind it, and it’s a little different than the ways other teams play it, so it’s a little different look.”
Confusion leads to slowed reaction time and increased pressure, which can result in poor decisions and execution, causing the quarterback to misfire on routine throws.
Allen held the ball for an average of 3.04 seconds between the snap and throw, the third-longest average time in the NFL this season, according to Zebra Technologies’ Next Gen Stats. His mobility and ability to extend plays factors into that metric.
But a deeper knowledge of the game leads to faster mental processing, the ability to read a defense and a quicker release, as quarterbacks react to best counter pressure and coverage.
This comes with grinding film and playing experience.
“Once you understand footwork and the system and protections and concepts and defenses, the game starts to slow down for you,” said former Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon, the CBS analyst and 2002 NFL MVP. “The guy has made major progress and I think he’s the most improved player in our game. It’s not close.”
Allen last week was named the Most Improved Player in the league by the Pro Football Writers of America.
The leap is apparent when comparing his traditional passing stats from his second and third seasons.
2019: 271 of 461 (58.8%), 3,089 yards, 20 TDs, nine INTs, 85.3 passer rating
2020: 396 of 572 (69.2%), 4,544 yards, 37 TDs, 10 INTs, 107.2 passer rating
He played 16 games each year.
The Bills went 10-6 in 2019 and lost in the wild-card round at Houston. They were 13-3 this season and won two home playoff games before running into the reigning Super Bowl champs in Kansas City.
“I think this year, he really played well against various defenses,” Beane said. “I think last year, some of the press man on offense, it wasn’t just him. Some of our receivers didn’t necessarily get open. Maybe he didn’t make the right reads, maybe he felt the pressure. I thought he really showed well against that.”
Beane also said that “when teams didn’t give him the deep ball – the home run ball he likes to throw – he checked it down a lot and just took what they gave him. He was willing just to take that 10-, 11-, 12-play drive for points. And just understanding what the defense is giving us, how he’s being played, and how to win a game.”
A day after losing to the Chiefs, Allen said countless in-game decisions could have been better.
“There’s so many different plays running through my mind that I could’ve done something different on and helped our team and put us in a better situation to try to win that game last night,” Allen said. “I have a feeling those plays will be stuck in my head for a long time, probably until we start playing again.”
Simms, who set a Super Bowl record for completion percentage and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXI, said his knowledge of the game accumulated over each of his 15 seasons with the Giants.
He said he advanced to a level of understanding where he was able to decipher his opponents’ intentions by the slightest tells.
“When I played, let’s say it was year 10, if a safety was half a yard off the mark, it’d look like, ‘Wow, why are you lining up so bad? You’re telling me what you’re doing,’” Simms said. “You can get that way. A player’s body language, if they’re a foot farther inside or outside, you can see everything. It’s a great feeling. The problem is, when I found out, I was starting to go downhill physically.
“Allen can’t help but improve with all those repetitions and all the responsibility put on him this year. It was evident, even in the Kansas City game. He was running around like his head was cut off trying to straighten things out, because Kansas City was blitzing everybody from the stands and everywhere and giving him stuff that’s really tough to deal with. So that experience is just going to follow into next year, without question. He’ll be a better thinker.”
Nowhere arguably was Allen’s hard work in the offseason more obvious than in his deep accuracy.
‘In your brain forever’
Allen’s tremendous physical ability and competitive nature is a double-edged sword because of a tendency to allow his poor decisions to become exacerbated.
Allen made phenomenal strides in terms of avoiding catastrophic plays this season, but at times, under pressure, reverted to the type of hero ball antics more common in his first two seasons, when an overreliance on his athleticism and refusal to give up on plays helped turn negative outcomes into disasters.
“You go back to that New England game from a year ago when he had all those turnovers,” Beane said. “What we talked to Josh about was some games we don’t need you to score 30. Some games are going to be a defensive struggle and we just want to possess the ball, play field position, let our defense get them backed up and get the ball on plus-50 and then go get points. I think he learned it’s just another phase of complementary football.”
Situational awareness likewise comes with experience.
But part of the learning process takes place away from the field and outside the classroom, as lessons marinate.
“It’s in his memory bank,” Simms said. “He’s going to relive every play of the year. Shoot, I can relive every play of my career almost. And I’m 65. I have pretty good faith that Josh Allen, at his age, is going to remember everything that went on this year and think about moments and go, ‘Boom. I’ve got that.’ It’s in your brain forever. And if he sees it the next time, he’ll go, ‘Seen it. OK. Here we go.’”
But plays will invariably go awry, and Allen must continue to work to understand when to cut his losses and move onto the next down.
He can’t let a four-yard sack turn into a 20-yard loss.
He shouldn’t force deep throws into double coverage when there’s an open receiver underneath.
He ought to throw the ball away and slide whenever possible to avoid taking hits.
“When the games became bigger, he sometimes reverts back to, ‘I can make this play with my legs or I can do something special, as opposed to, ‘Let’s take the hitch,’” Kubiak said. “That’s a belief system. There’s a time to run around. There’s also a time to take the sack, punt, play defense and not lose 20 yards of field position.”
Palmer, on One Bills Live, described how Allen worked to eliminate a bad habit that carried from college into his first two seasons in the league.
“When he was rolling to his right and trying to make a play, he would sometimes make an unbelievable throw, sometimes throw a dumb pick and a lot of times take an unnecessary hit,” Palmer said. “(He’d) hit his head on the ground, land on his throwing shoulder. It was dangerous. It was compromising. And the risk and the reward was not a mature decision. That’s been basically eliminated.”
Many of their discussions, he said, were about Allen controlling himself physically, mentally and emotionally.
The Bills walk a fine line managing his talent.
Allen has the ability to make special plays by improvising, and the coaching staff doesn’t want to remove that aspect of his game.
With another offseason working with Palmer and the return of McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll next season, expectations for Allen’s development and performance should only climb.
“I’ve talked to a lot of coaches over the years, who always say it takes four years for a quarterback to fully understand his offense and to put that all together with a full understanding of the defenses in the NFL,” Cosell said.
Allen is only beginning to digest what was, at least statistically, the greatest single-season performance by a quarterback in Bills history.
“Every experience and every game we can be in, it allows us to learn and grow from it,” Allen said. “To have those three extra games this postseason, that’s going to help us out. We’re by no means done. Next year I’m super excited already and super excited about this whole process – feeling this hurt and pain and letting it fuel me, using it the right way and focusing everything that I have on becoming better.”