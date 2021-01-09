 Skip to main content
How Bills have fared in previous divisional round playoff appearances
How Bills have fared in previous divisional round playoff appearances

Bills Colts second

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the second quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Bills will play next week in the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since 1995. Opponent and date are to be determined. Saturday's victory against Indianapolis ended a five-game wild-card losing streak. 

Here is how the Bills have fared in previous appearances in the divisional round, where they are 5-5 overall in the NFL:

1974: Lost to Pittsburgh, 32-14.

1980: Lost to San Diego, 20-14.

1981: Lost to Cincinnati, 28-21.

1988: Beat Houston, 17-10.

1989: Lost to Cleveland, 34-30. 

1990: Beat Miami, 44-34.

1991: Beat Kansas City, 37-14. 

1992: Beat Pittsburgh, 24-3.

1993: Beat Los Angeles Raiders, 29-23.

1995: Lost to Pittsburgh, 40-21.

