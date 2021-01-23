How Bills GM Brandon Beane avoided 'one of the worst things you can do to a young QB'

“That’s one of the worst things you can do to a young quarterback,” Rich Gannon, the former Oakland Raiders quarterback and 2002 NFL MVP, said about saddling a signal caller with inexperienced and inconsistent receivers. “He’s trying to figure out the speed of the game. He’s trying to figure out coverages and concepts and protections and the last thing he needs to worry about is whether the guy’s going to get the 12 yards instead of running the out cut at 10 or nine.

“The last thing he needs to worry about is whether the guy versus press man is going to make the adjustment in the route at the line of scrimmage and run the fade as opposed to the hook route. Those are things that can really get you in trouble.”

Countless interceptions, Gannon explained, are not the result of a poor throw, but poor communication between a quarterback and receiver who aren’t on the same page and lack proper anticipation.

Beane said as much back in April, only weeks into the Covid-19 pandemic and facing an uncertain offseason, explaining his rationale for leveraging four draft picks to acquire Diggs.