How Bills can clinch the No. 2 seed in AFC in Week 16

While Bills fans will have to wait until Monday night for the game against the New England Patriots, there are a few things that they should be rooting for in this weekend's game.

The Bills are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC and can lock up that spot if three things happen in Week 16:

• Bills beat Patriots on Monday night.

• Colts beat the Steelers (1 p.m. Sunday).

• Packers beat the Titans (8:20 p.m. Sunday).

The advantage of the No. 2 seed is that it would mean home games in the wild-card game and the divisional playoff. It also would mean likely avoiding a trip to Super Bowl champion Kansas City until the AFC Championship game.

In theory, a 12-win Bills team could finish tied with a 12-win Browns team, but the Bills would have a better conference winning percentage.

x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title.

All games Sunday unless noted

In as of now