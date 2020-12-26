How Bills can clinch the No. 2 seed in AFC in Week 16

While Bills fans will have to wait until Monday night for the game against the New England Patriots, there are a few things that they should be rooting for in this weekend's game.
The Bills are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC and can lock up that spot if three things happen in Week 16:
• Bills beat Patriots on Monday night.
• Colts beat the Steelers (1 p.m. Sunday).
• Packers beat the Titans (8:20 p.m. Sunday).
The advantage of the No. 2 seed is that it would mean home games in the wild-card game and the divisional playoff. It also would mean likely avoiding a trip to Super Bowl champion Kansas City until the AFC Championship game.
In theory, a 12-win Bills team could finish tied with a 12-win Browns team, but the Bills would have a better conference winning percentage.
x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title.
All games Sunday unless noted
In as of now
z-1. Chiefs (13-1), vs. Falcons (1 p.m.)
z-3. Bills (11-3), at Patriots (Monday night)
x-2. Steelers (11-3), Colts (1 p.m.)
4. Titans (10-4), at Packers (8:20 p.m.)