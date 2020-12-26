 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Bills can clinch the No. 2 seed in AFC in Week 16
0 comments

How Bills can clinch the No. 2 seed in AFC in Week 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scored a touchdown on this 3-yard run in the third quarter against the Chargers. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

While Bills fans will have to wait until Monday night for the game against the New England Patriots, there are a few things that they should be rooting for in this weekend's game. 

The Bills are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC and can lock up that spot if three things happen in Week 16:

• Bills beat Patriots on Monday night. 

• Colts beat the Steelers (1 p.m. Sunday).

• Packers beat the Titans (8:20 p.m. Sunday).

The advantage of the No. 2 seed is that it would mean home games in the wild-card game and the divisional playoff. It also would mean likely avoiding a trip to Super Bowl champion Kansas City until the AFC Championship game. 

In theory, a 12-win Bills team could finish tied with a 12-win Browns team, but the Bills would have a better conference winning percentage. 

x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title.

All games Sunday unless noted

In as of now

z-1. Chiefs (13-1), vs. Falcons (1 p.m.)

z-3. Bills (11-3), at Patriots (Monday night)

x-2. Steelers (11-3), Colts (1 p.m.)

4. Titans (10-4), at Packers (8:20 p.m.)

5. Browns (10-4), at Texans (1 p.m.)

6. Colts (10-4), at Steelers (1 p.m.)

7. Dolphins (9-5), at Raiders (Saturday, 8:15 p.m.).  

On the bubble

8. Ravens (9-5),Giants (1 p.m.)

9. Raiders (7-7), Dolphins (8:15 p.m. Saturday).

 
0 comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills fans cheer for team at airport after clinching AFC East title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News