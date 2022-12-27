How Bills can clinch AFC's top seed in Week 17 scenarios

The Buffalo Bills are among five AFC teams to already have clinched a playoff spot, joining the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Bills (12-3) are the No. 1 seed and can clinch home-field advantage and the AFC bye with a victory Monday night at Cincinnati in Week 17 if the Chiefs (11-4) lose Sunday at home against Denver.
In Week 18, the Bills close the season at home against the New England Patriots and the Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders.
Buffalo will earn the home-field advantage if the Bills and Chiefs finish with the same record because of the Bills' victory against Kansas City during the regular season.
The Bengals (11-4) can clinch the AFC North by beating the Bills and Baltimore losing to or tying the Pittsburgh Steelers, or a Bengals tie and a Baltimore loss.
Cincinnati can still earn the No. 1 seed if they win out (which would mean a Bills loss) and a Kansas City loss in either Week 17 or 18. The Bengals beat Kansas City in early December and would own the tiebreaker.
The other playoff scenario viable in Week 17 is Miami (8-7) can clinch a wild-card berth with a victory against New England and a New York Jets loss or tie at Seattle or a Dolphins tie and a Jets loss and a Steelers loss or tie.
